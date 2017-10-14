Latest update October 14th, 2017 7:19 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Tea board proposes Rs 100 crore package for Darjeeling estates

The growers of Darjeeling tea had sought Rs 325 crore as assistance to prune the overgrown bushes and prepare for production in April.

KOLKATA: The Tea Board has proposed a Rs 100-crore relief package for tea estates in the Darjeeling hills, where production has resumed after nearly three months of shutdown due to an agitation for a separate state. Board chairman PK Bezbaruah said the proposal will be put before commerce minister Suresh Prabhu next week.

Plucking and other operations at the 87 tea estates in the region had come to a halt after the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha’s strike call on June 9 demanding a separate state, called Gorkhaland. The growers of Darjeeling tea had sought Rs 325 crore as assistance to prune the overgrown bushes and prepare for production in April. But the demand was not accepted by the board which, on advice based on the Tea Research Association’s survey of the problem, cut it to Rs 100 crore.

“We had received from Darjeeling Tea Association the size of the relief package. We had then asked the Tea Research Association to carry out a package based on the damages caused to the bushes and the estates in the absence of plucking and pruning for more than three months,” said Bezbaruah.

“We will submit the package next week to the Union commerce minister.” He stressed that financial assistance should be given revitalising and rejuvenating the tea bushes, and not for the revenue loss that the companies have incurred. The relief package, however, has failed to bring cheer to the industry. “It should be at least about Rs 200 crore,” said a planter in Darjeeling.

Sanjay Bansal, chairman of Ambootia Group, said, “The strike, the first time in the history of Darjeeling tea industry, has wiped out almost 70 per cent of the annual tea production, making all the 87 tea estates sick.”

Bansal said the tea bushes are overgrown and there is the problem of weeds.

Removing of weeds and pruning of the bushes will take a few months. Normally, 20 per cent of the tea bushes in Darjeeling are pruned every year, and in this way the entire area is pruned over five years. This year, however, since all the tea bushes have overgrown, 100 per cent of the tea bushes will be pruned. Therefore, there will be less production of first flush and second flush teas in 2018, Bansal said.

[Via; Economic Times]

Arms seized

October 14, 2017

Kalimpong, Oct. 13: Police seized a cache of arms and explosives from alleged associates of Bimal Gurung at Lower Sakyong village near Pedong this evening. Three 12 bore single barrelled guns, a country-made pistol, 40 packets of power gel (used as explosives) and over 60 pieces of electric detonators were […]

GJM condemns the Tukvar incident

October 14, 2017

The GJM General Secretary, Roshan Giri, in his statement, said that the GJM strongly condemns the incident at Tukvar Tea Estate. He further stressed that it was on the appeal of Home Minister Shri Rajnath Singh that the GJM President Bimal Gurung had called off the 104 days long strike […]

BJP to adopt a four-point resolution

October 14, 2017

Sources in the BJP said the party would adopt a four-point political resolution tomorrow, holding Mamata responsible for the hill crisis. 796 total views, 796 views today Comments comments

Govt compensation plan for SI Amitava Mullick

October 14, 2017

Amitava’s father will be offered a job in the education department and his wife will be employed in Calcutta Police, said sources. 797 total views, 797 views today Comments comments

BJP to call MLAs and MP for Tripartite talk!

October 14, 2017

The BJP sources said Gurung might not get the invitation from the Centre to attend the tripartite talks. “The Centre might only invite the MLAs and the MP from the hills and the state government representatives to the tripartite talks,” a BJP insider said. 789 total views, 789 views today Comments comments

