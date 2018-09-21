Ten years rigorous imprisonment- three lakhs compensation to rape victim

Today, the 19th Day Of September 2018, a landmark judgement was pronounced by Sr Biswarup Bandyopadhyay, Special Judge, IInd Court at Darjeeling, not only convicting a rape convict but also by awarding a compensation of Rs Three Lakhs to the rape victim.

In Spl (C) 23/2016 corresponding to Bagdogra P.S. Case 37/16 State Versus MdAzad, the victim girl aged 14 yrs three months had been to attend Saraswati Puja at Bagdogra. She met the convict on the way who offered her a cup of tea and was taken to his aunt’s house where she was offered a chocolate and became unconscious. When she regained consciousness she was at Samastipur Bihar kept confined for 25 days and later recovered by Bagdogra Police.

Charge Sheet was filed on April 25, 2017, in total 8 witnesses were examined.

Ld District Public Prosecutor, Mr Pranay Rai, commented “… most of our laws are still based on the concept of the Britishers vis a vis Indian Penal Code 1860, but with changes of time and situation our laws have ameliorated manifold, ultimately for the welfare of individuals at large, the Criminal Law (Amendment Act) 2013 also known as the Nirbhaya Act which provided amendment of the Trafficking laws, Sec 354 (Outraging the modesty of a women), where even stalking became a crime, Sec 376(Rape), The Indian Evidence Act, CrPC and even the latest Criminal Law Amendment Ordinance 2018 wherein an ordinance was promulgated providing death penalty for rapists of juveniles below 12 years of age, are good examples. Rape/Trafficked victims are mostly stigmatised and ostracised, thus Article 21 of our Constitution safeguards them under the Right of confidentiality as a fundamental Right, but in most cases it is indeed difficult to bring them into the main stream of life THUS this provision under Section 33(8) of the POCSO Act 2012 read with Section 7 of POCSO Rules 2012 as well as the West Bengal Victim Compensation Scheme 2017 provides award compensation to Rape victims and today’s award made by the Ld Special Judge Mr Biswaroop Bandhyopadhyay indeed was first of a kind and would definitely send a strong message to the perpetrators of law that Law prevails and prevails heavily …”

The Special Judge Mr Biswarup Bandhyopadhyay, Sentenced Md Azad Rigorous Imprisonment for Seven Years under Section 363 of the Indian Penal Code and Ten years Rigorous Imprisonment under Section 6 of the POCSO Act 2012. Section 363 Of the IPC deals with Kidnapping and the maximum sentence is seven years and Section 6 of the POCSO act deals with Aggravated Sexual Assault.

COURT :

Mr Biswarup Bandyopadhyay, Special Judge cum Additional Sessions Judge Court II.

PROSECUTION:

Mr Pranay Rai, District Public Prosecutor.

Mr Nitin Thakur, Additional Public Prosecutor.

INVESTIGATION:

Mr Niranjan Paul, Sub Inspector (Bagdogra Police Station)

FORENSIC INVESTIGATION:

Dr Rumi Moitra , Department of Forensic Medicine, North Bengal Medical College.

