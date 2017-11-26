Terai-Dooars Gorkha Task Force appeals for more fund to state govt.

Jalpaiguri: Representatives of a task force formed by the Mamata Banerjee government for the development of the Gorkhas in the Terai-Dooars region on Saturday sought more funds from the administration and pointed out that they were yet to have even an office.

“We are working under the north Bengal development department. We submit proposals to the department, which, in turn, prepares the project report, allocates funds and starts the project. We do not have any office space, vehicles and even a bank account. Those who are office-bearers in the task force need to visit the sites and submit utilisation certificates,” said Binod Ghatani, chairman of the Terai-Dooars Gorkha Task Force.

According to him, the government had allotted a sum of Rs 5 crore to the body.

“We are working for the development of the Gorkha and other communities in the foothills. Up there in the hills, the state has allotted Rs 10 crore or even more to each of the development boards which work only for the community concerned. We feel our allocation should be increased and we should be provided with an office and other basic infrastructure,” said Ghatani.

Since its formation, the task force has built 56 houses for Gorkha families. The chief minister had recently initiated the construction of 48 more such houses in different locations of the Terai and Dooars.

“It has been also planned to build 10 community halls for the conservation of our cultural heritage. Four such halls would be built in rural areas of Siliguri and the remaining six in the Dooars,” said a member of the task force.

