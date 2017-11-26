Latest update November 26th, 2017 12:49 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Terai-Dooars Gorkha Task Force appeals for more fund to state govt.

Nov 26, 2017 Politics Comments Off on Terai-Dooars Gorkha Task Force appeals for more fund to state govt.

Jalpaiguri: Representatives of a task force formed by the Mamata Banerjee government for the development of the Gorkhas in the Terai-Dooars region on Saturday sought more funds from the administration and pointed out that they were yet to have even an office.

“We are working under the north Bengal development department. We submit proposals to the department, which, in turn, prepares the project report, allocates funds and starts the project. We do not have any office space, vehicles and even a bank account. Those who are office-bearers in the task force need to visit the sites and submit utilisation certificates,” said Binod Ghatani, chairman of the Terai-Dooars Gorkha Task Force.

According to him, the government had allotted a sum of Rs 5 crore to the body.

“We are working for the development of the Gorkha and other communities in the foothills. Up there in the hills, the state has allotted Rs 10 crore or even more to each of the development boards which work only for the community concerned. We feel our allocation should be increased and we should be provided with an office and other basic infrastructure,” said Ghatani.

Since its formation, the task force has built 56 houses for Gorkha families. The chief minister had recently initiated the construction of 48 more such houses in different locations of the Terai and Dooars.

“It has been also planned to build 10 community halls for the conservation of our cultural heritage. Four such halls would be built in rural areas of Siliguri and the remaining six in the Dooars,” said a member of the task force.

[Via: The Telegraph][file photo]

19 total views, 19 views today

Comments

comments

GJM Binay-Anit faction claims majority in Kalimpong civic board
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

Supreme Court seeks Bimal Gurung’s reply on West Bengal government’s plea

November 24, 2017

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday asked Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) president Bimal Gurung to reply on the appeal made by the West Bengal government against his protection from arrest within four days. The court’s direction has come after the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government approached the top court […]

11,002 total views, 3,721 views today

JAP to shave heads in protest

November 24, 2017

JAP has decided to protest by shaving heads of its supporters as the value of martyrs exchanged with Rs. 2 lakh to West Bengal government. 13,971 total views, 3,718 views today Comments comments

13,971 total views, 3,718 views today

Next hearing for Bimal Gurung is on Dec. 6

November 24, 2017

Advocate Amit Mitra was present on Thursday on behalf of Bimal Gurung at Darjeeling CGM court. The next hearing is scheduled to be held on December 6. 14,010 total views, 3,719 views today Comments comments

14,010 total views, 3,719 views today

Kanchenjanga Public School reopens

November 24, 2017

Kanchenjang Public School located at Patlebas, under the ownership of Bimal Gurung, which was closed ever since the beginning of 104 days hills strike reopened on November 20. 13,812 total views, 3,729 views today Comments comments

13,812 total views, 3,729 views today

GNLF forms women’s wing in Patlebas

November 24, 2017

GNLF has formed its women’s wing in Bimal Gurung’s area, Patlebas. Doma Tamang has been nominated as a Convenor, who lost recently municipality elections as independent candidate against GJM. 13,903 total views, 3,718 views today Comments comments

13,903 total views, 3,718 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you support Hill Bandh again in case of any political party called for Gorkhaland?

  • No (100%, 25 Votes)
  • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

Total Voters: 25

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified
    Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Sep 10, 2017 Comments Off on Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Writes: Kunal Ghatiney Nisha Bhujel who hails from Melli, South Sikkim, says that “Perks of happiness is earned when you start celebrating compassion with the ones around you who needs your help,” She has been...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”
    “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute...

    Sep 09, 2017 Comments Off on “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”

    Aruna Lama (Nepali: अरुणा लामा) is one of the most well-known singers in the Nepali music world. She is popularly known as “Nightingale of the Hills”. She sang hundreds of Nepali songs,...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress