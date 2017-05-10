Latest update May 10th, 2017 8:30 AM

Teresa Rai returns home in coffin

May 10, 2017 General, Top News Comments Off on Teresa Rai returns home in coffin

-Anguished Family Suspect Murder

The death of a 22 year old Teresa Rai who was working in a 5 star hotel in Delhi has left the Gorkha community across India in a state of shock. Her family members and those who saw her dead body in Delhi and in Darjeeling suspect that she was murdered.

Corresponding with TheDC, Mr. Buddha Rai elder brother of Teresa said, “Teresa was a very brave young woman… she had completed her hotel management course from Kalimpong and had left home to stand on her own feet… when she went to Delhi, she had left home in a very positive frame of mind and was excited about her life and her career…”

He added, “we are in a state of shock to know that she is no more…

“From media reports we came to know that she was in a relationship with a Manu Gopal from Himachal Pradesh, and the media alleged that she may have committed suicide… but once we saw her dead body we are certain that our sister did not commit suicide, rather she was killed… There are burn marks in her feet, and marks of strangulation using ropes in her neck… no one who committed suicide would burn her own feet partially, these we feel are signs of an assault on her… we don’t think our sister would commit suicide and even if she did, it must have been her boyfriend who pushed her to towards it…” he said.

“Today, thanks to help and support from various NGOs in Delhi, especially the help provided by Ms. Vandana Khambu Rai we brought her body back home, and we are very Thankful to everyone who helped us in these trying times… the Superintendent of Police as well as the SHO have filed a general diary against Manu Gopal and they are awaiting postmortem report to complete the FIR process against him… we are hopeful that our community will stand along with us in seeking justice for our sister” he added.

The family has released Teresa’s picture in the hopes that their daughter will be remembered for the lovely human being that she was.

We request all our readers to kindly extend all help, support and solidarity with the bereaved family and stand with them in this hour of grief.

We pray to God to extend the family strength to overcome this irreparable loss.

May Her Soul Rest in Peace!

SAD: DR. LALITA RAI AHMED PASSES AWAY

May 9, 2017

Prominent academician of Darjeeling hills, Dr.Lalita Rai Ahmed, former Principal of APC College in Matigara and Darjeeling Govt College & Head of the P G Department of Nepali, Darjeeling Govt. College, is no more. She passed away today in Mumbai. May her soul rest in peace!

SEVERE WEATHER IN THE HILLS!

May 9, 2017

Severe weather in north Bengal hills is witnessed on May 8 and 9. Heavy rain and winds has caused several trees uprooted on the way near Malli Check post in the mornng May 9. Pranesh Rai of Lower Paiyong Ward died on the spot due to sudden fall of a

"Speech ka Jawab Vote Se!"

May 8, 2017

Writes: Anusuya Sharma My dear Gorkhas, We all heard an outsider shouting his lungs out on OUR land, singing "Chalte Chalte" for our leaders, be it live or on TV or on Social Media Platforms.

ALIPURDUAR COURT SENTENCES RAPIST TO DEATH

May 7, 2017

A tea garden worker in Alipurduar was sentenced to death yesterday for raping and murdering a minor girl of the estate four years ago.

BAGDOGRA-BANGALORE FLIGHT FROM MAY 18

May 6, 2017

Siliguri, May 5: SpiceJet will launch a direct daily flight from Bagdogra to Bangalore on May 18, will operate every day and leave Bagdogra at 10.40am and land in Bangalore at 1.40pm. The flight will depart Bangalore at 2.10pm and reach Bagdogra at 5.10pm.

