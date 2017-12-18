Latest update December 19th, 2017 5:52 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

The Advent Of A Hero

Dec 18, 2017 General Comments Off on The Advent Of A Hero

Writes: Nilima for DT

The quest of a hero has yielded the desired result for the Kutsapomi people. The team who had come for exhumation travelled all the way from Darjeeling to Nagaland. In spite of the train from NJP to Guwahati getting delayed for nearly 14 hours, they still held on to patience, then they drove all the way to Dimapur. After a continuous journey they reached Kutsapo village of Phek district this morning of 17th Dec.

The preparation in Kutsapo village for the home coming of Lt. Sonesto Esan was done with great exuberance. The whole Kutsapomi community awaited with much anticipation. The elderly people stood at the village gate covered in their red traditional shawl (gaon bura shawl, Lori khu) along with the students’ union.

The venue for the post exhumation memorial service for Lt. Sonesto Esan was the Panchayat hall, Kutsapomi village itself. The service started with Biblical readings, prayers and obituary hymns followed by homage speech and memorial rites. The youths in their traditional attire (turha, tusune, chophe) sang traditional compositions as a tribute, especially composed for Lt.
Sonesto Esan by the villagers. The entire service was organised in a grandeur manner which their ‘First Matriculate and Visionary Leader’ deserved long back in 1969. Among the huge gathering, eyes of the majority was wet, various emotions rolled down their cheeks. Tears interwove with holy chants and prayers when the noble cause came to an end by finally resting Lt. Sonesto Esan in the same site where his memorial was erected earlier. After 48 years of deep slumber in a totally different place in Darjeeling, now ‘The Hero’ lies among his people in his soil. The memorial service on 17th Dec 2017 with ‘An Unprecedented Historic Noble Cause and Movement’ marked as a tribute and a historic day for the Kutsapomi community. The homage to their ‘Unsung Hero’ got accomplished in a delightful ambience. Time does prove the worth of every noble deed, even if it is recognition after dead. Sooner or later it does get paid back at God’s own will…..

(Sequel to The Quest Of A Hero)

 

1,718 total views, 435 views today

Comments

comments

GNLF wing to keep pupils away from meets
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

Morcha woman bail cancelled

December 16, 2017

The High Court of Sikkim on Friday cancelled the bail granted to Sabitri Rai, a leader of Gorkha Janmukti Nari Morcha. On September 1, as a team of the state police had conducted raid in south Sikkim district in search of Morcha chief Bimal Gurung and had nabbed Rai. She […]

14,038 total views, 2,933 views today

GNLF rally

December 13, 2017

Darjeeling: GNWO, the women’s wing of GNLF, will organise a rally and meeting here on December 31, demanding conferment of Sixth Schedule status on the hills. The meeting will be held at Chowk Bazaar, while the rally will start from Ava Art Gallery. 31,288 total views, 2,933 views today Comments comments

31,288 total views, 2,933 views today

Talks on wage

December 9, 2017

The labour department has called a meeting to discuss the demand for minimum wages in the tea sector at Uttarkanya in Siliguri on December 22. 59,751 total views, 2,932 views today Comments comments

59,751 total views, 2,932 views today

Mamata Seeks More Forces In Darjeeling

December 8, 2017

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, 7 December, requested Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to send more central forces to the Darjeeling hills, underscoring the strategic importance of the area that is at the confluence of several international borders, sources said. 65,310 total views, 2,932 views today Comments comments

65,310 total views, 2,932 views today

3 DAYS TOURISM FESTIVAL IN THE HILLS FROM 27 TO 29 DEC

December 7, 2017

The three-day a tourism festival from December 27 to 29 will be held in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Kurseong and Mirik, organised by Gorkhaland Territorial Administration and the state government. 69,125 total views, 2,931 views today Comments comments

69,125 total views, 2,931 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Which party do you support for the hills?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम गर्दै मिरिककी अनुग्रह बान्तावा
    बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम...

    Dec 19, 2017 Comments Off on बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम गर्दै मिरिककी अनुग्रह बान्तावा

    Writes: Bal Krishna Sharma मिरिक, १८दिसम्बर।हिन्दी कथानक चलचित्र ‘रेड ‘चाँडै दर्शकहरूले हेर्न...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”
    “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute...

    Sep 09, 2017 Comments Off on “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”

    Aruna Lama (Nepali: अरुणा लामा) is one of the most well-known singers in the Nepali music world. She is popularly known as “Nightingale of the Hills”. She sang hundreds of Nepali songs,...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress