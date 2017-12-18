The Advent Of A Hero

Writes: Nilima for DT

The quest of a hero has yielded the desired result for the Kutsapomi people. The team who had come for exhumation travelled all the way from Darjeeling to Nagaland. In spite of the train from NJP to Guwahati getting delayed for nearly 14 hours, they still held on to patience, then they drove all the way to Dimapur. After a continuous journey they reached Kutsapo village of Phek district this morning of 17th Dec.

The preparation in Kutsapo village for the home coming of Lt. Sonesto Esan was done with great exuberance. The whole Kutsapomi community awaited with much anticipation. The elderly people stood at the village gate covered in their red traditional shawl (gaon bura shawl, Lori khu) along with the students’ union.

The venue for the post exhumation memorial service for Lt. Sonesto Esan was the Panchayat hall, Kutsapomi village itself. The service started with Biblical readings, prayers and obituary hymns followed by homage speech and memorial rites. The youths in their traditional attire (turha, tusune, chophe) sang traditional compositions as a tribute, especially composed for Lt.

Sonesto Esan by the villagers. The entire service was organised in a grandeur manner which their ‘First Matriculate and Visionary Leader’ deserved long back in 1969. Among the huge gathering, eyes of the majority was wet, various emotions rolled down their cheeks. Tears interwove with holy chants and prayers when the noble cause came to an end by finally resting Lt. Sonesto Esan in the same site where his memorial was erected earlier. After 48 years of deep slumber in a totally different place in Darjeeling, now ‘The Hero’ lies among his people in his soil. The memorial service on 17th Dec 2017 with ‘An Unprecedented Historic Noble Cause and Movement’ marked as a tribute and a historic day for the Kutsapomi community. The homage to their ‘Unsung Hero’ got accomplished in a delightful ambience. Time does prove the worth of every noble deed, even if it is recognition after dead. Sooner or later it does get paid back at God’s own will…..

(Sequel to The Quest Of A Hero)