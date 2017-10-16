THIRD ALL-PARTY MEETING HELD

The all-party meeting held between the state government and hill parties at the Secretariat in Kolkata and decided to work together for the restoration of peace in the hills.

The meeting was attended by Binay Tamang and Anil Thapa, leaders of the Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF), Mrs. Tamang and Laxman Pradhan from ABGL and MLAs from Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Kurseong. The Jan Andolan Party (JAP), which attended the last two meetings, did not attend this time.

Representing the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, Binay Tamang, who is also a chair person of the GTA, said that a number of issues were discussed with the state administration, including possibilities of a tripartite talk with the Central government and also a CBI and NIA probe into the instances of violence in the state.

The next meeting will be held on 21 November at Pintail village in Siliguri.

