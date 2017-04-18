THIS MAN THREATENED TO RAPE OUR SISTER

Writes: Sakshi Bomzan

This man who come to our society to sell carpets, tried to abuse a little girl who is only 13 years old.

He used to stare at her daily while she was going to school.

This man told her “I will rape you, I even know your classroom and where you stay”. So our sister from our society are in need of help.

That girl day by day got scared going to school. This little girl is from our society, so I request to all the people of hills please don’t neglect these kind of small issues.

Today police has taken him into custody, I hope he’ll get punishment for this.

1,064 total views, 449 views today

Comments

comments