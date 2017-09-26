Threat poster in ‘Morcha name’

Sept. 25: A fresh poster purportedly carrying the name of the Gorkha Janmukti Yuva Morcha today threatened traders in Kalimpong to carry out business “at your own risk.”

A Yuva Morcha leader, however, was quick to deny any involvement, accusing miscreants of trying to “defame us”.

“The poster, written in Nepali, said that some sections of the business community were trying to derail the movement and mentioned that if their shops were vandalised, they should hold themselves responsible,” said a resident who had seen the poster, which was reportedly later removed by police.

The poster purportedly carried the message that those driving vehicles should also do so at their own risk. “It said the indefinite strike would continue till Diwali and the Yuva Morcha’s name was also written in it,” the resident added.

Yesterday, similar posters in Kalimpong had issued death threats to the business fraternity and vehicle owners.

In another development, the three Morcha leaders arrested from Gurgaon – Tilak Chand Roka, P.T. Ola and D.K. Pradhan – were remanded in eight days’ custody by a Siliguri court today.

[Via: The Telegraph]

