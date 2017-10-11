Threat to Anit Thapa and Binay Tamang

Darjeeling, Oct. 10: A Darjeeling youth based in Delhi has circulated an audio clip in the social media, where he is heard threatening to kill Binay Tamang and Anit Thapa in a phone conversation.

The youth who claims he is Samiran Rai from Singla, 20km from here, issues the threat during his conversation with Thapa, the rebel Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leader. Thapa said the conversation had taken place. He said he had not filed an FIR and was not taking the threat “seriously”.

The youth posted another statement in the social media, threatening to behead Tamang and Thapa.

