Three arrested with sophisticated weapons in Kalimpong

Three people were today arrested from Gorubathan area in Kalimpong district for being in possession of sophisticated weapons, police said.

The trio’s car was stopped in Pan Dara area, where they were held in possession of M-16 rifles, Kalimpong Superintendent of Police Ajit Singh Yadav said.

Two of the arrested persons hail from Manipur and one from Jalpaguri, police said. The three were produced in a local court which remanded them to four days of police custody. An investigation into the matter is underway, the SP added. [Via: PTI]

19 total views, 3 views today

Comments

comments