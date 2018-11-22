Latest update November 28th, 2018 8:34 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Three girls saved from being trafficked, two arrested

Nov 22, 2018 General, Top News Comments Off on Three girls saved from being trafficked, two arrested

Timely intervention and coordination between various NGOs saved three minors from getting trafficked to Bihar. The rescue brings to light the fact that girls from this region are being lured to Bihar with assurances of handsome salaries to work as dancers in orchestras and then are trafficked.

A Tiny Hands (NGO) team on a routine watch noticed two young girls with a woman standing at the ticket counter of the Bihar bus stand near Siliguri Railway Junction.

“It aroused our suspicion as the girls had features showing that they were from the Hills whereas the woman looked like a person from the plains,” stated Binoy Tamang, Coordinator, Tiny Hands, Siliguri.

The team intervened and started asking questions. They found out that there was another girl inside a Bihar-bound bus. The 17-year-old girl was also rescued from the bus. The two girls (aged 14 and 17 years) along with the third girl revealed that they were being taken to work as orchestra dancers to Motihari, East Champaran, Bihar. The girls were lured with assurances of a very good salary along with free food and lodging facilities.

An FIR has been registered. One Papiya Manna (28) hailing from North 24-Parganas along with one 27-year-old Santosh Kumar Sahani from Majheria, East Champaran, Bihar, were arrested in connection with this case. They were produced before a Siliguri court on Thursday. Following the rescue, the three victims aided by World Vision and Childline have been sent to a Home.

In another case, following an awareness programme by She Says, a Mumbai based NGO in a Hill school, some students confided that they were sexually abused by one 71-year-old Man Bahadur Subba, alias Ratey Bajey, who is a local shaman. An FIR was lodged and Subba was arrested.

In another case, a woman lodged an FIR against her husband for allegedly sexually torturing her 14-year-old daughter.

The victim revealed to her mother that her step-father Wangdi Tamang had tortured her in the wee hours of November 10. Tamang was absconding after the incident was reported. He was later arrested and produced before Darjeeling court on November 21.

[Via: Millennium Post]

1,167 total views, 7 views today

Comments

comments

Unesco meet on Darjeeling's toy train
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

Amar Singh Rai raises the issue of IIT Tung

November 23, 2018

Darjeeling MLA Mr. Amar Singh Rai raised the administration issue of IIT Tung during Winter Session of Bengal assembly. He demanded proper administration and vacant posts to be filled immediately. Replying to the query, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself assured him to look into the matter and instructed minister Pulendu […]

36,844 total views, 3,504 views today

Federation of Indian Gorkha Association meets Governor

November 23, 2018

Delegation of FIGA headed by Anjali Sharma Bhujel met Governor of West Bengal in Darjeeling on Friday and submitted a memorandum, highlighting the political issues of Darjeeling hills and Gorkhaland. Currently Governor is in Darjeeling. [Pic from Khabarmagazine] 36,887 total views, 3,507 views today Comments comments

36,887 total views, 3,507 views today

Sabina Rai wins Navy Half Marathon

November 19, 2018

Sabina Rai from team Run With Roshni is the winner of Aircraft Carrier Run-21km at WNC Navy Half Marathon. 40,213 total views, 3,502 views today Comments comments

40,213 total views, 3,502 views today

Darjeeling under Top 20 Honeymoon Destinations in India

November 19, 2018

The breathtakingly beautiful sunsets of Darjeeling are best enjoyed with your fingers entwined with your partner’s. 36,810 total views, 3,503 views today Comments comments

36,810 total views, 3,503 views today

PLASTIC FREE DARJEELING

November 18, 2018

The students of St Teresa’s School, Darjeeling are using plastic waste to create household items. They are using this as a tool to educate people abut the menace of plastic pollution. Among the various groups that had participated in Plastic Freedom Challenge and Himalayan Cleanup, St. Teresa’s have continued to […]

40,200 total views, 3,502 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Which party do you support for the hills?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the spotlight on women’s books
    Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the...

    Apr 27, 2018 Comments Off on Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the spotlight on women’s books

    ‘Sister Library’, founded by the artist and activist, is going to several cities and sparking conversations around the representation of women in literature. Aqui Thami is an artist and activist from Darjeeling,...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri
    Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    Jan 26, 2018 Comments Off on Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    By: Jyoti Thapa Mani [Gorkha History writer] This profile of Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri was compiled by eminent Gorkha history writer Ms. Jyoti Thapa, who meticulously curated this profile over the past 12 years, and used...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress