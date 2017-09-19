Latest update September 19th, 2017 10:39 AM

Three tea gardens reopen in Darjeeling

Sep 19, 2017

Three tea gardens in the Darjeeling hills reopened on Monday, signalling a gradual return to normalcy that has eluded the hills for the past three months due to an indefinite strike by the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha over the Gorkhaland statehood issue.

“Today three tea gardens reopened. We are hopeful that more tea gardens will reopen in the days to come,” a senior police official said.

The development came two days after expelled GJM leader Binay Tamang held a meeting with several tea garden officials and owners and assured them that no untoward incident will take place if the gardens reopened.

A large number of shops also opened during the day, the 96th day of the strike in Darjeeling. The situation remained tense but incident-free despite threats and intimidation by GJM.

For the tenth day in a row, police along with the administration appealed to the locals over public address systems to open shops and restore normalcy in the hills.

Peace rallies were taken out by residents in Kurseong, Darjeeling and Mirik, while GJM supporters took out rallies in support of a separate Gorkhaland and the ongoing shutdown in sections of Darjeeling, Sonada and Kalimpong.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had urged the Gorkhaland protesters in Darjeeling to withdraw their strike and restore normalcy.

Internet services remain suspended in the hills since June 18.

[Via: The Hindu]

Road block custody

September 17, 2017

Thirty-three Morcha supporters, including some women, were sent to 14 days' judicial custody by a Siliguri court today for blocking a highway in Mirik.

Kalimpong Journalist Assaulted

September 16, 2017

Police allegedly rained batons on The Statesman journalist/correspondent, Nisha Chettri, in Kalimpong town this morning. According to Nisha, she was "taking photos of the lathi-charge and the clash between GJM supporters and the police at Dambar Chowk in Kalimpong when ASP Amlan Bose, walked to me and hit me several […]

12 supporters arrested

September 16, 2017

Gorkhaland supporters clashed with the police after attacking a school bus and ransacking several shops in Kalimpong district in the Darjeeling hills, 12 GJM supporters were arrested.

Binay Tamang appeals to lift Bandh

September 14, 2017

GJM leader Binay Tamang also appealed to the public to lift the bandh. In an appeal to the masses through television channels, Tamang stated:"I had appealed on Tuesday. Once again I am appealing today. The bandh has to be lifted. A section of the public and hardliners do not want […]

Indefinite Bandh enters Day 92 in the hills
September 14, 2017

September 14, 2017

The indefinite shutdown in the hills entered its 92nd day on Thursday.

