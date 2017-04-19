TIBETAN REFUGEES TO GET INDIAN PASSPORTS Tibetan refugees born in India during 1950-87 will soon be able to get Indian passports, according to a new policy by the Centre. 2,391 total views, 610 views today Comments comments 2,391 total views, 610 views today

GJM RELEASES NAME OF CANDIDATES FOR KURSEONG MUNICIPALITY The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha has released the names of candidates for Kurseong for the upcoming Municipal elections. GJM sources said name to ward 14 will be released tomorrow.

GNLF and TMC alliance for civic polls GNLF and TMC have agreed Alliance for the upcoming Municipality elections in the hills scheduled on May 14.

MUNICIPAL ELECTIONS NOTIFICATION ISSUED NOTIFICATION for Darjeeling hills Municipality Elections scheduled on May 14 has been issued.