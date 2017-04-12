Latest update April 13th, 2017 6:04 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

TMC Accuses Morcha of Housing Ghotala in Municipalities

Apr 12, 2017

Write: Vivek Chhetri and Avijit Sinha

The Trinamul Congress has started going all out against the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha ahead of civic polls in the hills, with the ruling party demanding that the Darjeeling municipality administrator lodge an FIR against the previous board for alleged corruption in a housing scheme.

N.B. Khawash, the working president of Trinamul (hills), said the municipality hadn’t provided the entire funds for houses built under the Integrated Housing Slum Development Project.

“Under the housing scheme for slum dwellers, we have found out that 890 houses were sanctioned and 590 of them have been completed so far. We made a physical verification of some of the houses and have found that while some beneficiaries have not received funds, others have got only a portion of the funds allotted to them.”

Under the scheme, a beneficiary has to chip in Rs 21,456, while the civic body would contribute Rs 1.1 lakh.

Amar Rai, former chairman of the civic board said: “The project was started by the previous board but it was during our tenure that most of the houses were built. I do not have the details readily available. Apart from the civic board, the municipal engineering directorate based in Siliguri would also verify the details of the project before releasing funds, which were in parts.”

[Via: Telegraph]

Nabanna dharna against Tiger Hill project dispersed by force
FLASH NEWS

Thousands of Ex-servicemen March to Commemorate Black Day

April 10, 2017

Thousands of ex-servicemen yesterday Marched in Kalimpong to commemorate the BLACK DAY on which Bengal government has brutally beat up peacefully marching retired soldiers at Darjeeling More on April 9, 2008. Yesterday r he ex-servicemen chanted slogans in favour of Gorkhaland and demanded separation from Bengal. 121,352 total views, 10,301 views today […]

Dhiren Giri, father of Roshan Giri no More

April 10, 2017

Late Dhiren Giri was admitted in Siliguri Nursing 3 days back and he was discharged yesterday afternoon, he died on his way back to Darjeeling from Siliguri. Funeral of Late Dhiren Giri will be held on 11th April, 2017 ( Tuesday) at 12.30 p.m. from his residence, Forest Road, Chandmari, […]

Nisha Lama to contest Delhi Municipal elections

April 7, 2017

Ms. Nisha Lama, who is contesting for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections, as a Shiv Sena candidate. Good Luck! 141,700 total views, 10,303 views today Comments comments

MISSING: 15 Year Old Girl Child Missing – Please SHARE

April 6, 2017

A 15 year old girl child Miss Tshering Doma Lepcha, originally from Development Area, Gangtok is Missing from Zero Point, Dev Area, Gangtok, Sikkim Complexion: Fair Height: 4’2″ approx Hair: Short Clothes: Black jacket and printed pants. If you have seen her or have any information on the same please […]

MISSING: 15 Yr Old Missing From Gangtok

April 6, 2017

A 15 year old child, originally from Hashimara is missing from Gangtok… If anyone has seen him, please contact: PI Yankeela ,Incharge AHTU Sikkim at 9474349100 148,623 total views, 10,323 views today Comments comments

