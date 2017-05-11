GJM RALLY IN DARJEELING TODAY GJM held a public rally today in Darjeeling 6,418 total views, 5,063 views today Comments comments 6,418 total views, 5,063 views today

TMC and GJM candidates celebrate Buddha Purnima Setting aside all political rivalry, TMC candidate Chung Chung Bhutia and GJM candidate Gyamsto Tshring of Ward No. 31 celebrated Buddha Purnima together on May 10 in Darjeeling.

SAD: DR. LALITA RAI AHMED PASSES AWAY Prominent academician of Darjeeling hills, Dr.Lalita Rai Ahmed, former Principal of APC College in Matigara and Darjeeling Govt College & Head of the P G Department of Nepali, Darjeeling Govt. College, is no more. She passed away today in Mumbai. May her soul rest in peace!

SEVERE WEATHER IN THE HILLS! Severe weather in north Bengal hills is witnessed on May 8 and 9. Heavy rain and winds has caused several trees uprooted on the way near Malli Check post in the mornng May 9. Pranesh Rai of Lower Paiyong Ward died on the spot due to sudden fall of a