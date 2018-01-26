Latest update January 26th, 2018 6:44 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

TMC body on Mirik upgrade drive

Jan 26, 2018 Politics, Top News Comments Off on TMC body on Mirik upgrade drive

Mirik town

Writes: Bireswar Banerjee for TT

Siliguri: The Trinamul-run Mirik municipality has taken up elaborate projects to beautify the town and improve infrastructure, utilising Rs 11.70 crore allocated by the state.

L.B. Rai, the chairman of the only Trinamul-controlled civic body in the hills, said a deadline of 90 days had been set for completion of the first phase so it could be finished ahead of the summer season when tourists flock to the town.

“We have taken up a number of projects like beautification and landscaping, illumination of streets and park building to give Mirik a facelift. Work orders have been issued and within 90 days, we intend to finish most of it,” said Rai.

Around Rs 4.03 crore will be spent on beautification of the Sumendu Lake and an adjacent park, and for illumination of the area. Six parks will be developed at a cost of Rs 4.83 crore. The town has only nine wards.

“Streetlights will be put up along a 5km stretch starting from Krishnanagar to Thorbu (located at two ends of the town) for which Rs 1.20 crore has been allotted. Also, 30 high-mast lights will be installed,” Rai said.

The civic authorities are also focussing on basic services. “We want the town to remain clean and have appealed to residents. Our officials have been asked to conduct awareness drives,” said an official.

Ashwini Roy, sub-divisional officer of Mirik, said the aim was to develop the town in a planned manner. “We are confident major works would be done with the stipulated period (of 90 days). The state municipal engineering directorate is providing technical support.”

Some political observers felt, however, that Trinamul was playing the development card through the municipality, instead of engaging in overt political activities.

“For past six-seven months, the party has not taken up any political activity in the hills. Instead, it is using the Mirik municipality to drive home the point that it is keen on developing the hills. Also, such elaborate works in the tiny hill town would pose a challenge to the other three (hill) civic boards where the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha is in power,” said an observer.

[Via: The Telegraph]

21 total views, 21 views today

Comments

comments

Bimal slams rivals, swears by statehood
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

Officer murder charge

January 25, 2018

The CID has filed the chargesheet in the murder of Amitabha Malik, a sub-inspector of police who fell to bullets fired allegedly by associates of Gurung, during a raid near Darjeeling last year. 1,073 total views, 1,073 views today Comments comments

1,073 total views, 1,073 views today

Ghisingh road

January 21, 2018

The GTA has decided to rename Rohini Road, a key link to Darjeeling, after GNLF founder Subash Ghisingh. 25,166 total views, 4,409 views today Comments comments

25,166 total views, 4,409 views today

Sujata Rani to receive DK Shrestha Memorial Literature Award

January 18, 2018

In the occasion of death anniversary of Literary figure of Darjeeling hills Late DK Shrestha, Nagari farm Society has decided to confer DK Shrestha award to Sujatarani Rai, principal of DGC. 38,386 total views, 4,414 views today Comments comments

38,386 total views, 4,414 views today

GTA to hold Business Meet in February

January 18, 2018

GTA has decided to hold a Business Meet in February in order to attract businessmen across the county. 38,373 total views, 4,408 views today Comments comments

38,373 total views, 4,408 views today

GJMM public meeting in Sukna

January 18, 2018

Binay Tamang faction of GJMM has scheduled to hold the public meeting in Sukna on January 21. 38,371 total views, 4,407 views today Comments comments

38,371 total views, 4,407 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Which party do you support for the hills?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम गर्दै मिरिककी अनुग्रह बान्तावा
    बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम...

    Dec 19, 2017 Comments Off on बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम गर्दै मिरिककी अनुग्रह बान्तावा

    Writes: Bal Krishna Sharma मिरिक, १८दिसम्बर।हिन्दी कथानक चलचित्र ‘रेड ‘चाँडै दर्शकहरूले हेर्न...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri
    Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    Jan 26, 2018 Comments Off on Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    By: Jyoti Thapa Mani [Gorkha History writer] This profile of Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri was compiled by eminent Gorkha history writer Ms. Jyoti Thapa, who meticulously curated this profile over the past 12 years, and used...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress