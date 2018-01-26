TMC body on Mirik upgrade drive

Writes: Bireswar Banerjee for TT

Siliguri: The Trinamul-run Mirik municipality has taken up elaborate projects to beautify the town and improve infrastructure, utilising Rs 11.70 crore allocated by the state.

L.B. Rai, the chairman of the only Trinamul-controlled civic body in the hills, said a deadline of 90 days had been set for completion of the first phase so it could be finished ahead of the summer season when tourists flock to the town.

“We have taken up a number of projects like beautification and landscaping, illumination of streets and park building to give Mirik a facelift. Work orders have been issued and within 90 days, we intend to finish most of it,” said Rai.

Around Rs 4.03 crore will be spent on beautification of the Sumendu Lake and an adjacent park, and for illumination of the area. Six parks will be developed at a cost of Rs 4.83 crore. The town has only nine wards.

“Streetlights will be put up along a 5km stretch starting from Krishnanagar to Thorbu (located at two ends of the town) for which Rs 1.20 crore has been allotted. Also, 30 high-mast lights will be installed,” Rai said.

The civic authorities are also focussing on basic services. “We want the town to remain clean and have appealed to residents. Our officials have been asked to conduct awareness drives,” said an official.

Ashwini Roy, sub-divisional officer of Mirik, said the aim was to develop the town in a planned manner. “We are confident major works would be done with the stipulated period (of 90 days). The state municipal engineering directorate is providing technical support.”

Some political observers felt, however, that Trinamul was playing the development card through the municipality, instead of engaging in overt political activities.

“For past six-seven months, the party has not taken up any political activity in the hills. Instead, it is using the Mirik municipality to drive home the point that it is keen on developing the hills. Also, such elaborate works in the tiny hill town would pose a challenge to the other three (hill) civic boards where the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha is in power,” said an observer.

[Via: The Telegraph]

21 total views, 21 views today

Comments

comments