TMC files complaint against Gurung for ‘violating model code of conduct’

Writes: Amitava Banerjee

TMC workers staged a demonstration in front of the Sub Divisional Officer’s (SDO) office in Mirik and lodged a complaint with the SDO against Bimal Gurung and the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha for violating the model code of conduct. They leveled charges against Gurung for allegedly distributing money and housing scheme cheques among voters.

Anil Chettri, the TMC president of the Mirik Block stated: “The GJM president and Gorkhaland Territorial Administration Chief was distributing “Hamro Ghar” schemes (housing scheme) in ward 4 (Deusi danra area) and ward 5 (Krishnananagar area). Under this scheme, cheques of Rs 70,000 is given initially. We immediately lodged a complaint with the SDO, Mirik.”

The complaint stated that some GJM leaders were also using Government property (Tourist lodge) for political activities. “Bimal Gurung is distributing money along with Hamro Ghar Yojan among voters which is illegal and violating the model code of conduct” read the complaint. Along with this, the complaint also alleged that the GJM is threatening voters. “We would also request that a special officer is deputed to observe whether Bimal Gurung violates the model code of conduct in future,” stated the complaint.

“We have initiated an inquiry into the matter. Officers looking into the model code of conduct have been deputed to visit the areas and talk to voters to investigate the matter. Regarding the issue of use of government properties, no political activities can be carried out in government properties,” stated Ashwin Kumar Roy, SDO, Mirik who is also the Municipal Returning Officer.

Incidentally, Darjeeling, Kurseong, Mirik and Kalimpong Municipalities will be going to polls on May 14. Counting will take place on May 17. The election process will be completed by May 19. Since the official declaration of the election schedule, the model code of conduct is in effect. “This is a baseless allegation. The GJM did not distribute any schemes or cheques,” stated Jyoti Rai, GJM Central Committee leader. Incidentally, Gurung had arrived in Mirik on Wednesday to campaign.

[Via: Millennium Post]



