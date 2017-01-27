Latest update February 3rd, 2017 6:31 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

TMC Hoping to Cement Hill Position Via Development Boards

Jan 27, 2017

hillsboardLeaders of the Darjeeling district (hill) Trinamul yesterday said they will seek support from representatives of all 15 development boards of different communities formed by the state in the upcoming civic elections to be held in four municipalities spread across the hills.

The leaders, who had a meeting with state minister and party leader Aroop Biswas at the forest bungalow in Sukna yesterday morning, said the state leadership wants to win all four civic bodies.

“We have been asked to approach every household and tell people about the development work carried out by the state government, vis-à-vis the failure of the immediate past civic boards and the GTA which could not meet people’s basic demands like drinking water, housing, solid waste management, primary health services and primary educational facilities,” Binny Sharma, the spokesperson for Darjeeling district (hill) Trinamul, said yesterday evening.

The hill leaders said they would approach representatives of all 15 development boards formed by Mamata Banerjee. During the recent visit, the chief minister announced the formation of three more development boards for different hill communities.

She also made it clear that the ambit of work of these boards, which have been allotted funds for socio-economic development of the communities, would be increased to expedite development in the hills.

“The state has listened to the demands raised by different communities and formed a number of development boards one after another. These boards have been provided with funds for conservation of their cultural heritage and traditions and also to help the economically weaker sections of the communities. No such step has been taken by the GTA so far. Now that the civic elections are ahead, we will seek support from the representatives of these boards,” Rajen Mukhia, the Darjeeling district (hill) Trinamul president, said.

He said those running the boards had closely witnessed how their formation and allocation of funds had helped the communities. “We are quite sure that the boards’ representatives will extend support to Trinamul, not the Morcha,” Mukhia said.

The Morcha is yet to secure Scheduled Tribe status for 11 different communities, a demand that its leaders want the Centre to fulfil at the earliest. “If the Centre confers ST status, it would act as a face-saver for the Morcha,” a hill political observer said.

[Via: Telegraph]

How Government of India Can Promote Destination Darjeeling and Sikkim
darjtoytrain

Darjeeling Toy for sale

February 3, 2017

Made of wood and displayed in acrylic case. 1:87 scale model. The Darjeeling Toy Train Diesel Locomotive model available for everyone. If you want it mail to: josetintoy@gmail.com

aribahadurgurung

Gorkhaland Territorial Administration Establishes Statue of Late Ari Bhadur Gurung in Lal Kothi

January 28, 2017

Ari Bahadur Gurung- Gorkha who was a part of Indian Constitution. The GTA today inaugurated the statue of Late Ari Bahadur Gurung, the Gorkha representative who was part of the Constituent Assembly of our constitution and signed the approved copy of the Indian Constitution when it was adopted on behalf

holycrosstu

Holly Cross Sonada Girls Rewarded

January 23, 2017

Writes: Preeti Pakhring Lama On 22nd January three students of HOLY CROSS GIRLS' HIGHER SECONDARY SCHOOL were felicitated by Bengal chief minister Mamta Banerjee at Goethals Memorial School Kurseong for their outstanding performance in Madhyamik Parkisha 2016. Out of these three students ChodenSherpa, Sushma Prasad and Yanki Sherpa, Choden was

vaisalilama

Watch Baishali Lama Tonight

January 21, 2017

Guys… our daughter Baishali Lama from Salbari will be performing tonight on the show The Voice India Do watch her perform on Battle Rounds on "&TV" from 9 PM

dharmatalk

Dharma Talk From 2nd to 5th February at Darjeeling

January 21, 2017

All are cordially invited to attend… What: Dharma Talk Where: Manjushree Centre of Tibetan Culture, Darjeeling When: From 2nd Feb 2017 to 5 Feb 2017 Who: Youth Collaboration with monk Why: Attend to know more about Buddhism get to know more about the : ( 1 ) 2nd Feb Introduction

