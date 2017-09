The Gorkha’s have completely dominated Chandigarh Half Marathon, with ranking all the top three slots.

What is more amazing is that three are Servicemen from 3/11 Gorkha Rifles.

Rfn Aichandra Chemjong

Rfn Vishal Rai and

Rfn Binosh Limbu

CONGRATULATION!

6,886 total views, 1,007 views today

Comments

comments