Latest update December 19th, 2017 5:52 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Tour fest to send message: Binay

Dec 16, 2017 Politics, Top News Comments Off on Tour fest to send message: Binay

Tamang and Deb in Siliguri on Friday. Picture by Passang Yolmo

Siliguri: Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leader Binay Tamang said here on Friday that the ensuing tourism festival planned in the Darjeeling hills was an attempt to send a clear message to the tourists that it was safe to visit the hills.

Tamang, who is also the chairman of the board of administrators of the GTA, said they were focussing not only on the development of tourism, but were also working for improvement of education, health, water and communication sectors on priority basis across the hills.

He has also urged students who reside outside and study in the hills to return to their schools and continue studies.

“All efforts have been taken to restore normality in the hills. Now, through the tourism festival that will be held from December 27 to 31, we want to send a message to tourists that they can visit Darjeeling without any hesitation,” Tamang said.

He was at the City Centre here to attend the opening of a three-day tourism fair hosted by an event management company.

Along with state tourism minister Gautam Deb, he inaugurated the event.

“We have started working and will soon come up with a number of new destinations for tourists in the hills. These destinations, we feel, would largely help revive the tourism sector,” he said.

Asked about his support base and the Bimal Gurung faction of the Morcha, Tamang claimed that he was enjoying absolute majority in the hills

“There is no existence of so called Gurung lobby in the hills. People have no inkling of the whereabouts of Bimalji and preferring to live in peace and work for improvement of the economy,” he said.

In the next two-three months, he said, people would be able to witness the development and changes that the GTA would carry out across the hills.

“People will see the results within next two-three months. I would also appeal to students to come here and pursue their studies in hills, as Darjeeling is still considered a prime educational hub in the country,” added Tamang.

[Via: The Telegraph]

1,710 total views, 8 views today

Comments

comments

“Everyone’s Time is Valuable Not Only Yours’”: Harassment to Public by Motor Vehicle Department
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

Morcha woman bail cancelled

December 16, 2017

The High Court of Sikkim on Friday cancelled the bail granted to Sabitri Rai, a leader of Gorkha Janmukti Nari Morcha. On September 1, as a team of the state police had conducted raid in south Sikkim district in search of Morcha chief Bimal Gurung and had nabbed Rai. She […]

14,022 total views, 2,917 views today

GNLF rally

December 13, 2017

Darjeeling: GNWO, the women’s wing of GNLF, will organise a rally and meeting here on December 31, demanding conferment of Sixth Schedule status on the hills. The meeting will be held at Chowk Bazaar, while the rally will start from Ava Art Gallery. 31,272 total views, 2,917 views today Comments comments

31,272 total views, 2,917 views today

Talks on wage

December 9, 2017

The labour department has called a meeting to discuss the demand for minimum wages in the tea sector at Uttarkanya in Siliguri on December 22. 59,735 total views, 2,916 views today Comments comments

59,735 total views, 2,916 views today

Mamata Seeks More Forces In Darjeeling

December 8, 2017

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, 7 December, requested Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to send more central forces to the Darjeeling hills, underscoring the strategic importance of the area that is at the confluence of several international borders, sources said. 65,294 total views, 2,916 views today Comments comments

65,294 total views, 2,916 views today

3 DAYS TOURISM FESTIVAL IN THE HILLS FROM 27 TO 29 DEC

December 7, 2017

The three-day a tourism festival from December 27 to 29 will be held in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Kurseong and Mirik, organised by Gorkhaland Territorial Administration and the state government. 69,109 total views, 2,915 views today Comments comments

69,109 total views, 2,915 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Which party do you support for the hills?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम गर्दै मिरिककी अनुग्रह बान्तावा
    बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम...

    Dec 19, 2017 Comments Off on बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम गर्दै मिरिककी अनुग्रह बान्तावा

    Writes: Bal Krishna Sharma मिरिक, १८दिसम्बर।हिन्दी कथानक चलचित्र ‘रेड ‘चाँडै दर्शकहरूले हेर्न...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”
    “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute...

    Sep 09, 2017 Comments Off on “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”

    Aruna Lama (Nepali: अरुणा लामा) is one of the most well-known singers in the Nepali music world. She is popularly known as “Nightingale of the Hills”. She sang hundreds of Nepali songs,...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress