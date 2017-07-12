Tour operators in a fix over Puja enquiries

Siliguri, July 11: Tour operators in Darjeeling have said they are in a fix over how to prepare itineraries for travellers willing to visit the hills during Durga Puja.

“The number of enquiries from prospective tourists has obviously come down because of the strike and the problems the visitors had faced last month. People still want to visit the hills during the Puja holidays and are seeking information from us. We are in a fix and really don’t know what to tell them,” a senior tour operator said today.

The operators said they could neither provide an itinerary and an estimated cost, nor could they tell the prospective visitors to stay away from the hills during the Pujas in September-end.

“We still hope the situation will become normal ahead of Durga Puja. But if there is no hint when the strike will end, we cannot confirm anything to the tourists,” the operator said.

The tour operator’s “hope” that the situation will become normal before the Pujas came on a day the Gorkhaland Movement Co-ordination Committee decided to continue the strike.

An hotelier in Darjeeling pointed out that the tourists had faced a lot of harassment when the Morcha resumed its agitation last month.

“It has already dented the image of Darjeeling as a tourist destination. If we start accepting bookings now and there is no change in the situation during the Puja holidays, it would again send a wrong message to the national and international travel fraternity,” he said.

Tourism stakeholders said a section of visitors had already planned trips to other destinations like Sikkim and Dooars.

“We are expecting a surge of tourists in these areas, particularly because of the strife in Darjeeling. If we have to change the itinerary of tourists who had already booked a Darjeeling trip with us at the last minute, it would be a cumbersome job to make all the arrangements for them,” another hotelier said.

The Puja holidays are crucial for the tour operators in the hills as the last leg of the summer season had been affected because of the unrest and the hotels had seen a number of cancellations.

The operators said they were buying time.

“We are mailing tentative itineraries to prospective tourists but asking them to wait for some more days,” another tour operator said.

Bookings for the Puja and Diwali holidays start in July.

“There is no exception this year, too. The only difference is that queries for Darjeeling are less. We have on offer an array of destinations across the state and in neighbouring Sikkim and countries like Nepal and Bhutan,” said Tanmoy Goswami, a Siliguri resident who is associated with the travel trade.

