Latest update July 12th, 2017 8:23 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Tour operators in a fix over Puja enquiries

Jul 12, 2017 General Comments Off on Tour operators in a fix over Puja enquiries

Siliguri, July 11: Tour operators in Darjeeling have said they are in a fix over how to prepare itineraries for travellers willing to visit the hills during Durga Puja.

“The number of enquiries from prospective tourists has obviously come down because of the strike and the problems the visitors had faced last month. People still want to visit the hills during the Puja holidays and are seeking information from us. We are in a fix and really don’t know what to tell them,” a senior tour operator said today.

The operators said they could neither provide an itinerary and an estimated cost, nor could they tell the prospective visitors to stay away from the hills during the Pujas in September-end.

“We still hope the situation will become normal ahead of Durga Puja. But if there is no hint when the strike will end, we cannot confirm anything to the tourists,” the operator said.

The tour operator’s “hope” that the situation will become normal before the Pujas came on a day the Gorkhaland Movement Co-ordination Committee decided to continue the strike.

An hotelier in Darjeeling pointed out that the tourists had faced a lot of harassment when the Morcha resumed its agitation last month.

“It has already dented the image of Darjeeling as a tourist destination. If we start accepting bookings now and there is no change in the situation during the Puja holidays, it would again send a wrong message to the national and international travel fraternity,” he said.

Tourism stakeholders said a section of visitors had already planned trips to other destinations like Sikkim and Dooars.

“We are expecting a surge of tourists in these areas, particularly because of the strife in Darjeeling. If we have to change the itinerary of tourists who had already booked a Darjeeling trip with us at the last minute, it would be a cumbersome job to make all the arrangements for them,” another hotelier said.

The Puja holidays are crucial for the tour operators in the hills as the last leg of the summer season had been affected because of the unrest and the hotels had seen a number of cancellations.

The operators said they were buying time.

“We are mailing tentative itineraries to prospective tourists but asking them to wait for some more days,” another tour operator said.

Bookings for the Puja and Diwali holidays start in July.

“There is no exception this year, too. The only difference is that queries for Darjeeling are less. We have on offer an array of destinations across the state and in neighbouring Sikkim and countries like Nepal and Bhutan,” said Tanmoy Goswami, a Siliguri resident who is associated with the travel trade.

[Via: The Telegraph]

16,608 total views, 1,743 views today

Comments

comments

Enough forces for hills: Delhi to HC
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

MOB SET ABLAZE PANCHAYAT OFFICE

July 12, 2017

Pro-Gorkhaland supporters on Wednesday set ablaze a panchayat office in Mirik sub-division and damaged a few government vehicles on the 28th day of the indefinite shutdown. 35,658 total views, 3,309 views today Comments comments

35,658 total views, 3,309 views today

ONE MORE MARTYR OF GORKHALAND

July 12, 2017

36 year old Ashok Tamang who was injured in the scuffle between the GJM and security forces on July 8, passed away in a Hospital in Tadong, Sikkim. His body was brought to his residence located at Lowis Jubilee Complex in Darjeeling today. MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PEACE! 40,530 total […]

40,530 total views, 3,296 views today

Strike to continue, hunger strike by leaders

July 11, 2017

Gorkhaland Movement Coordination Committee (GMCC) meeting is concluded in Mirik. Following Resolutions are unanimously taken at the meeting: 50,715 total views, 3,305 views today Comments comments

50,715 total views, 3,305 views today

FUNERAL RALLIES HELD

July 10, 2017

People of Darjeeling took part in a funeral procession in Darjeeling on Sunday. The funeral procession of Suraj Bhusal was brought out from Tungsung, the funeral procession of Samir Gurung was brought out from Singamari. Both the processions converged at the Chowrasta and went down to the Chowk Bazar. Army […]

59,599 total views, 3,297 views today

RAJNATH SINGH BRIEFS PM MODI ON DARJEELING SITUATION

July 10, 2017

Union home minister Rajnath Singh briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Darjeeling unrest on Sunday. 59,606 total views, 3,295 views today Comments comments

59,606 total views, 3,295 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you think we will achieve Gorkhaland this time?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding
    Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding

    Jan 25, 2017 Comments Off on Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding

    Writes: Yougan Tamang Born and brought up in a place of Tashiding, West Sikkim to parents Sukhbir Rai and Phulmaya Rai is Mani Rai, now the young lad of just 27 years old who happens to be one inspiring guy in the state...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai
    Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai

    Aug 08, 2016 Comments Off on Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai

    Imagine walking 20 kms to school every day. Imagine not having friends and failing in class again and again. Imagine being a loner and an introvert in a small village called Mangwa, above the Teesta valley. And then...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress