Tourism dept to submit consolidated report on different projects to CM

A consolidated report on different tourism projects across the State will be submitted to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by Tourism minister Goutam Deb .

The report is scheduled to be tabled in December. The report will include projects that are underway in North Bengal as well as including new destinations in South Bengal.

“Recently I was on a South Bengal tour scouting for new destinations. Bengal has immense tourism potential. We have the Kanchenjunga, the Bay of Bengal and the Sunderbans. I will be submitting the report as well as a proposal for new tourism projects to the Chief Minister in December,” stated Deb.

The Darjeeling tourist lodge is being renovated. Eco-friendly cottages are coming up at Tiger Hill in Darjeeling. In Kalimpong, Morgan House and Hill Top Tourist lodges are being renovated.

“We are renovating around 34 tourist lodges throughout the State. Around Rs 70 crores has been sanctioned for this,” added Deb.

There are plans of setting up a new tourist lodge at Delo in Kalimpong. Incidentally, there is an existing tourist lodge at Delo under the GTA tourism. Delo witnesses a good number of tourist footfall throughout the year. “We want to construct a new tourist lodge on a plot of 10-acre,” stated the Tourism Minister.

Three trekkers huts are being constructed at Sandakphu, Phalut and Tonglu. Work is on to complete different components of the CM’s dream project — “Bhorer Alo” at Gajoldoba in the Jalpaiguri district. The Tourism department will be setting up at least 100 new tourist lodges to provide excellent services at competitive costs. In South Bengal, Mayureshwari Dam is being developed as a tourism spot in Purulia along with the Ayodhya Hills.

Tourism infrastructure is being upgraded and new spots coming up in Junglemahal, Jhargram, Shantiniketan, Bakkhali and Frazergunj. Day long river cruises along the Ganges whereby tourist can visit situated on the banks including Belur Math, Dakshineshwar are being offered by the Tourism department.

The Tourism department is also giving a lot of impetus to weekend tourism. Hence, weekend tourist getaways are being developed. “Despite of fund crunch, the Chief Minister has given a lot of emphasis on tourism and allocated funds” added Deb.

