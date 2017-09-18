Latest update September 18th, 2017 2:20 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Tourists cancel trips to Dooars

Sep 18, 2017 General Comments Off on Tourists cancel trips to Dooars

– RIPPLE EFFECT OF SHUTDOWN ON PLAINS

A private resort at Lataguri, on the fringes of Gorumara National Park

Alipurduar, Sept. 17: Travellers have started cancelling trips to the Dooars for the coming Puja season as they cannot visit the neighbouring Darjeeling hills which falls in a larger tourism circuit.

The Dooars have over 150 properties with 15 to 40 rooms and they have all reported around 25 per cent cancellation of bookings for the coming season.

Biplab Dey, the joint secretary of the Dooars Tourism Development Forum, said all reserve forests in the region, which attracted a large number of visitors, had opened yesterday after three months of closure.

“Every year, we get a good number of tourists after the forests open. But this year, there is hardly any tourist around and in fact, there are many cancellations,” he added.

The Buxa Tiger Reserve, Jaldapara Wildlife Sanctuary, Gorumara National Park and Chapramari Wildlife Sanctuary in the Dooars close on June 15 every year because of animals’ rutting season and reopen on September 15. Various safaris are arranged for tourists inside these forests which have a large number of boarding facilities in the fringe areas.

Tourism stakeholders said the Dooars were now feeling the ripple effect of the shutdown of Darjeeling. #”There are few tourists who want to visit just the Dooars. Most visitors from Calcutta and the rest of Bengal or various parts of India and foreigners want to cover the entire circuit of Darjeeling, Sikkim and the Dooars. It is like the golden triangle of Delhi, Agra and Jaipur. Delhi and Jaipur have splendid attractions but Taj Mahal is the ultimate destination of a visitor. If a tourist does not have the option to visit Darjeeling, he feels disinclined to travel to the region. That is why there are a lot of cancellations in the Dooars,” said Samrat Sanyal, a veteran in the travel trade.

The tour operators said the number of cancellations would go up in the days to come. They couldn’t give the figures of tourist footfall in the Dooars for the puja season or an year.

Rajat Kar, a resident of South 24 Parganas who had planned a visit to north Bengal, said he had cancelled the trip.

“We had wanted to visit Darjeeling for three days during Puja holidays and then, spend another three days in Jaldapara Wildlife Sanctuary. But there is no point in visiting only Jaldapara as Darjeeling is still closed. So, we cancelled the room bookings in Jaldapara and called off the entire trip,” said Kar.

[Via: The Telegraph]

468 total views, 468 views today

Comments

comments

Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

Road block custody

September 17, 2017

Thirty-three Morcha supporters, including some women, were sent to 14 days’ judicial custody by a Siliguri court today for blocking a highway in Mirik. 5,477 total views, 2,070 views today Comments comments

5,477 total views, 2,070 views today

Kalimpong Journalist Assaulted

September 16, 2017

Police allegedly rained batons on The Statesman journalist/correspondent, Nisha Chettri, in Kalimpong town this morning. According to Nisha, she was “taking photos of the lathi-charge and the clash between GJM supporters and the police at Dambar Chowk in Kalimpong when ASP Amlan Bose, walked to me and hit me several […]

10,169 total views, 2,070 views today

12 supporters arrested

September 16, 2017

Gorkhaland supporters clashed with the police after attacking a school bus and ransacking several shops in Kalimpong district in the Darjeeling hills, 12 GJM supporters were arrested. 10,136 total views, 2,070 views today Comments comments

10,136 total views, 2,070 views today

Binay Tamang appeals to lift Bandh

September 14, 2017

GJM leader Binay Tamang also appealed to the public to lift the bandh. In an appeal to the masses through television channels, Tamang stated:”I had appealed on Tuesday. Once again I am appealing today. The bandh has to be lifted. A section of the public and hardliners do not want […]

19,051 total views, 2,071 views today

Indefinite Bandh enters Day 92 in the hills

September 14, 2017

The indefinite shutdown in the hills entered its 92nd day on Thursday. 19,129 total views, 2,072 views today Comments comments

19,129 total views, 2,072 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you think we will achieve Gorkhaland this time?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified
    Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Sep 10, 2017 Comments Off on Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Writes: Kunal Ghatiney Nisha Bhujel who hails from Melli, South Sikkim, says that “Perks of happiness is earned when you start celebrating compassion with the ones around you who needs your help,” She has been...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”
    “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute...

    Sep 09, 2017 Comments Off on “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”

    Aruna Lama (Nepali: अरुणा लामा) is one of the most well-known singers in the Nepali music world. She is popularly known as “Nightingale of the Hills”. She sang hundreds of Nepali songs,...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress