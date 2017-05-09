Latest update May 10th, 2017 8:30 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Toy train involved in freak accident

May 09, 2017

DARJEELING, 9 May 2017: A daily wage labourer was seriously injured in a freak accident this morning after he came under the wheels of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway. The accident occurred around 10.30am near Batasay, 6km from Darjeeling town.

The identity of the labourer has not been ascertained with the police saying he has admitted at the district hospital in critical condition. “We have only come to know that his surname is Thami and that he earns his living as a porter in the Batasay area. We have got him admitted at the district hospital,” said a senior police official.

Preliminary enquiries by the police indicate Thami slipped and fell from a slope near the Batasay Loop as he was making his way uphill. “We came to know Thami was climbing up a slope near the DHR railway track when he slipped. It was raining since early morning and because of that he could have slipped and came under the wheels of the toy train that was on its way to Darjeeling from Goom. He is badly wounded from his hip down,” said the police officer.

Batasay Loop, with a War Memorial and the Kanchenjunga in the background, is a favourite among tourists. The DHR makes a stop on top of the Batasay Loop to facilitate passengers to take photographs.

Doctors at the district hospital said Thami’s condition was critical as he was severely wounded in the hips and legs.

[Via: The Echo of India]

SAD: DR. LALITA RAI AHMED PASSES AWAY

May 9, 2017

Prominent academician of Darjeeling hills, Dr.Lalita Rai Ahmed, former Principal of APC College in Matigara and Darjeeling Govt College & Head of the P G Department of Nepali, Darjeeling Govt. College, is no more. She passed away today in Mumbai. May her soul rest in peace! 9,151 total views, 4,211 views today […]

SEVERE WEATHER IN THE HILLS!

May 9, 2017

Severe weather in north Bengal hills is witnessed on May 8 and 9. Heavy rain and winds has caused several trees uprooted on the way near Malli Check post in the mornng May 9. Pranesh Rai of Lower Paiyong Ward died on the spot due to sudden fall of a […]

“Speech ka Jawab Vote Se!”

May 8, 2017

Writes: Anusuya Sharma My dear Gorkhas, We all heard an outsider shouting his lungs out on OUR land, singing “Chalte Chalte” for our leaders, be it live or on TV or on Social Media Platforms. 29,803 total views, 5,494 views today Comments comments

ALIPURDUAR COURT SENTENCES RAPIST TO DEATH

May 7, 2017

A tea garden worker in Alipurduar was sentenced to death yesterday for raping and murdering a minor girl of the estate four years ago. 27,185 total views, 4,189 views today Comments comments

BAGDOGRA-BANGALORE FLIGHT FROM MAY 18

May 6, 2017

Siliguri, May 5: SpiceJet will launch a direct daily flight from Bagdogra to Bangalore on May 18, will operate every day and leave Bagdogra at 10.40am and land in Bangalore at 1.40pm. The flight will depart Bangalore at 2.10pm and reach Bagdogra at 5.10pm. 32,552 total views, 4,191 views today Comments comments

