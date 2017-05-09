Toy train involved in freak accident

DARJEELING, 9 May 2017: A daily wage labourer was seriously injured in a freak accident this morning after he came under the wheels of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway. The accident occurred around 10.30am near Batasay, 6km from Darjeeling town.

The identity of the labourer has not been ascertained with the police saying he has admitted at the district hospital in critical condition. “We have only come to know that his surname is Thami and that he earns his living as a porter in the Batasay area. We have got him admitted at the district hospital,” said a senior police official.

Preliminary enquiries by the police indicate Thami slipped and fell from a slope near the Batasay Loop as he was making his way uphill. “We came to know Thami was climbing up a slope near the DHR railway track when he slipped. It was raining since early morning and because of that he could have slipped and came under the wheels of the toy train that was on its way to Darjeeling from Goom. He is badly wounded from his hip down,” said the police officer.

Batasay Loop, with a War Memorial and the Kanchenjunga in the background, is a favourite among tourists. The DHR makes a stop on top of the Batasay Loop to facilitate passengers to take photographs.

Doctors at the district hospital said Thami’s condition was critical as he was severely wounded in the hips and legs.

