Latest update April 19th, 2018 7:56 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Trade union blocks Rangli-Rangliot tea dispatch

Apr 19, 2018 Politics, Top News Comments Off on Trade union blocks Rangli-Rangliot tea dispatch

Himalayan Plantation Workers Union (HPWU), the trade union of the Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF), on Wednesday, claimed that they have stopped dispatch of manufactured tea at the Rangli- Rangliot Tea Estate in Darjeeling with effect from 14 April.

The trade union has been demanding payment of the second instalment of bonus for tea workers, along with other dues. The union has also demanded legal action against the management and the owner of the Rangli Rangliot TE.

“There are dues worth over 1.5 crore of workers there, along with the second installment of the puja bonus. Demanding this, we stopped the dispatch of manufactured tea there. We also submitted a memorandum to the Darjeeling District Magistrate, the Superintendent of Police SP and the Assistant Labour Commissioner (ALC), urging them to take legal action against the owner and the management,” HPWU general secretary JB Tamang said.

According to the HPWU, the garden is run by the Duncans Group and has around 350 workers and about 100 staff and sub-staff.

“We will allow dispatch of the manufactured tea only if the second installment of the puja bonus and the other dues are paid,” the president of the Darjeeling Branch of the HPWU, Sudesh Rai, said.

The dues include gratuity, provident fund, leave travel allowance (LTA) of staff and sub-staff, bonus, salary of permanent staff, wages of temporary workers, and medical bills, among others.

According to Mr Rai, gratuity has not been paid since 2011. “I request other trade unions to also mount pressure on the management on the demands as we do not know why they are still quiet. We have also not yet received any call for a tripartite meeting. If that does not happen soon, we will stop dispatch of tea from all the 87 tea gardens from the 21st of this month,” said Mr Tamang. The HPWU has set a 20- April deadline for a tripartite meeting to be called.

[Via: Statesman News Service]

23 total views, 8 views today

Comments

comments

Morcha split pangs for BJP
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

NARI MORCHA PROTESTS AGAINST NATIONAL COMMISSION OF WOMEN IN DARJEELING

April 15, 2018

Nari Morcha (GJMM women wing) supporters have protested the visit of National Commission of Women in Darjeeling today as their visit to Darjeeling at present may disturb the current situation. 26,074 total views, 3,869 views today Comments comments

26,074 total views, 3,869 views today

No democracy in Darjeeling, admin works like robot: NCW chief

April 11, 2018

The National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma has claimed that there was “no democracy” in the Darjeeling hills and that the district administration was playing the role of a “robot”. 5,270 total views, 3,870 views today Comments comments

5,270 total views, 3,870 views today

Drug peddlers arrested in Darjeeling

April 5, 2018

Darjeeling police has arrested seven persons, drug peddler ring in town and recovered heroin from their possession. Police also conducted a raid at Chowk Bazar and Gaddikhan, 15 people involved in illegal gambling were arrested on Wednesday. 67,058 total views, 3,868 views today Comments comments

67,058 total views, 3,868 views today

GJMM TO SUPPORT TMC IN DOOARS PANCHAYAT POLLS

April 5, 2018

GJM finally decided to support the Trinamul Congress in the Panchayat elections in the Dooars. We have taken a decision to go for an electoral alliance with the Trinamul, GJMM spokesperson Rohit Sharma said. 67,045 total views, 3,869 views today Comments comments

67,045 total views, 3,869 views today

GJM quits NDA alliance, accuses BJP of betraying Gorkhas’ trust

March 26, 2018

The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) on Saturday, March 24, pulled out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) accusing the Narendra Modi-Bharatiya Janata Party of betraying the trust of Gorkhas. The BJP did make inroads in the Darjeeling Hills through its alliance with GJM which commands a wide following in the […]

140,823 total views, 3,869 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Which party do you support for the hills?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम गर्दै मिरिककी अनुग्रह बान्तावा
    बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम...

    Dec 19, 2017 Comments Off on बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम गर्दै मिरिककी अनुग्रह बान्तावा

    Writes: Bal Krishna Sharma मिरिक, १८दिसम्बर।हिन्दी कथानक चलचित्र ‘रेड ‘चाँडै दर्शकहरूले हेर्न...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri
    Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    Jan 26, 2018 Comments Off on Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    By: Jyoti Thapa Mani [Gorkha History writer] This profile of Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri was compiled by eminent Gorkha history writer Ms. Jyoti Thapa, who meticulously curated this profile over the past 12 years, and used...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress