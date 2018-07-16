Latest update July 19th, 2018 7:24 PM

Trophy for hill Cup colours

Jul 16, 2018 General, Top News Comments Off on Trophy for hill Cup colours

A decorated street at Bara Kak Jhora in the Darjeeling hills that bagged the award

Darjeeling: In the “World Cup Town” of Darjeeling, BKJ (Bara Kak Jhora) United Club on Sunday lifted the “trophy” hours before the biggest football tournament’s grand finale kicked off.

BKJ United Club bagged the prize for the most beautifully decorated Darjeeling area during the month-long Fifa carnival.

The Darjeeling North Point School Alumni Association (DNPSAA) handed over a replica of the Fifa World Cup to BKJ United Club.

“On June 2, we had organised an outreach programme to raise funds for a Father Van Memorial Clinic on Wheels. Thousands participated in the football parade where we had christened our hometown

‘The World Cup Town’. BKJ United Club has bagged the award,” association chief Deven Gurung said. Father Van was a former rector of North Point.

During the event, which featured various entertainment shows, it had also been decided that the best decorated area with the World Cup theme in Darjeeling town would be awarded hours before the final begins in Moscow.

The team inspected several places like Aloobari, J.P. Sharma Path, Employment Exchange area, Nimki Dara, but found Bara Kak Jhora different.

“The place (Bara Kak Jhora) was not only beautifully decorated but was also unique in the sense that it was informative,” Gurung said.

Apart from detailing the history of the World Cup and putting up theme works on “Pele to Platini, Zico to Ruud Gullit”, the club had made a special display of Sunil Chhetri for being among the highest scores of international goals.

“We appreciate the fact that they had a corner for the ’60’s legendary players of Darjeeling’ and put up photographs of famous footballers from the region like Chandan Singh Raut, who was part of the India’s football team, Benu Subba, Avay Gurung, KrishDewan, Raju Rai, Kapil Thapa and Shyam Thapa. All of them have made us proud,” said Gurung.

The St. Joseph’s School alumni association announced that the ambulance, for the clinic on wheels, has been booked and will arrive soon. The vehicle, fitted with a slew of equipment, will be sent to remote areas for free medical check-ups.

[Via: The Telegraph]

