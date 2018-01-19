Troubles mount for the Bimal Gurung as police nab close aide

-Police arrest Lopsang Lama, a supporter of embattled GJM leader Bimal Gurung.

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leader Bimal Gurung thought he had some breathing space after escaping the dragnet thrown by the police in West Bengal.

But the arrest of close aide and former vice-chairperson of Gorkha Territorial Administration Lopsang Lama has negated embattled Gurung’s perceived advantage.

Lama was arrested on Thursday from from Kharibari at the Bengal-Bihar border.

There are pending cases of arson, attempt to murder and storming police stations against Lama. He came into the limelight during the violent phase of agitation in the Darjeeling hills last year.

A known Gurung loyalist, he went underground when pressure was mounted on the GJM chief and his core group by the state police. Police followed specific intelligence inputs and technical surveillance and mounted a coordinated operation late on Wednesday night and nabbed him.

Kalimpong police chief Ajit Singh Yadav said: “There are a number of cases registered against the arrested persons under several serious clauses, we are investigating.”

Recently Gurung had resurfaced in the capital and told a news agency that he intends to continue his struggle for Gorkhaland. It seems that the state administration is having nothing of his protestations and operations to nab him and his aides have been stepped up.

Gurung claimed in Delhi that he is not a separatist and his fight is for the identity of the Gorkhas. He had denied that he has any enmity with the people of West Bengal and that his demands for Gorkhaland were made within the scope of the Constitution.

Calling for an impartial inquiry by an independent agency he was probably sending the state an indirect message. Although GJM is a partner of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, the Centre does not seem too keen to wade into the issue right now.

