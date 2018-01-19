Latest update January 19th, 2018 6:44 PM

Troubles mount for the Bimal Gurung as police nab close aide

Jan 19, 2018 Politics, Top News Comments Off on Troubles mount for the Bimal Gurung as police nab close aide

-Police arrest Lopsang Lama, a supporter of embattled GJM leader Bimal Gurung.

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leader Bimal Gurung thought he had some breathing space after escaping the dragnet thrown by the police in West Bengal.

But the arrest of close aide and former vice-chairperson of Gorkha Territorial Administration Lopsang Lama has negated embattled Gurung’s perceived advantage.

Lama was arrested on Thursday from from Kharibari at the Bengal-Bihar border.

There are pending cases of arson, attempt to murder and storming police stations against Lama. He came into the limelight during the violent phase of agitation in the Darjeeling hills last year.

A known Gurung loyalist, he went underground when pressure was mounted on the GJM chief and his core group by the state police. Police followed specific intelligence inputs and technical surveillance and mounted a coordinated operation late on Wednesday night and nabbed him.

Kalimpong police chief Ajit Singh Yadav said: “There are a number of cases registered against the arrested persons under several serious clauses, we are investigating.”

Recently Gurung had resurfaced in the capital and told a news agency that he intends to continue his struggle for Gorkhaland. It seems that the state administration is having nothing of his protestations and operations to nab him and his aides have been stepped up.

Gurung claimed in Delhi that he is not a separatist and his fight is for the identity of the Gorkhas. He had denied that he has any enmity with the people of West Bengal and that his demands for Gorkhaland were made within the scope of the Constitution.

Calling for an impartial inquiry by an independent agency he was probably sending the state an indirect message. Although GJM is a partner of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, the Centre does not seem too keen to wade into the issue right now.

[Via: India Today]

Sujata Rani to receive DK Shrestha Memorial Literature Award

January 18, 2018

In the occasion of death anniversary of Literary figure of Darjeeling hills Late DK Shrestha, Nagari farm Society has decided to confer DK Shrestha award to Sujatarani Rai, principal of DGC.

GTA to hold Business Meet in February

January 18, 2018

GTA has decided to hold a Business Meet in February in order to attract businessmen across the county.

GJMM public meeting in Sukna

January 18, 2018

Binay Tamang faction of GJMM has scheduled to hold the public meeting in Sukna on January 21.

Saheed Barun Bhujel’s Family Seeks Justice

January 13, 2018

Family members of Gorkhaland martyr Barun Bhujel are today protesting against the denial of justice to them, by organizing a silent protest rally at Dambar Chowk in Kalimpong.

Police arrests a man in rape case

January 13, 2018

Police has arrested Prasad Chettri under POCSO Act in Kalimpong in alleged rape to 12 years old girl on January 7.

