Latest update March 13th, 2018 7:49 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Two-day event starts today: Mamata Banerjee in Darjeeling for meet to boost economy

Mar 13, 2018 Politics, Top News Comments Off on Two-day event starts today: Mamata Banerjee in Darjeeling for meet to boost economy

The industrial meeting, which has been organised to boost economic activities in Darjeeling Hills, will focus on setting up an IT hub, apart from attracting investments in horticulture, food processing and tourism sectors.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday arrived in Darjeeling to attend a two-day business meet, beginning Tuesday.

The industrial meeting, which has been organised to boost economic activities in Darjeeling Hills, will focus on setting up an IT hub, apart from attracting investments in horticulture, food processing and tourism sectors.

The state government also has plans to identify land for the setting up of a university in Darjeeling.

The meet assumes significance as the government wants to send a strong message of development to the people of Darjeeling Hills, which was rocked by a 104-day shutdown last year over a separate statehood demand.

Meanwhile, the chief minister expressed her condolences over the loss of lives due to an aeroplane accident in Kathmandu airport on Monday.

In a press statement, Mamata said, “We are deeply hurt to learn about the horrific aeroplane accident involving a Bangladeshi plane at Kathmandu international airport. We are expressing our condolences to the families of those who lost their dear ones. We also extend our sympathies to the people and governments of Bangladesh and Nepal.”

 

 

 

Blue and white banners and boards, replete with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s photo, dot the roadsides and Chowrastha at the Mall wears a festive look, with small tents pitched and a pandal pitched at the town’s popular promenade.

The Queen of Hills is ready to witness its first ever Business Summit that begins here on Tuesday. Miss Banerjee arrived here late in the evening, even as the rain and hailstones that fell here failed to dampen people’s spirits as they lined up on the roadsides to welcome her to the two-day ‘Hill Business Summit.’

Organised by the state’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) department, along with the Department of Tourism and the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), in association with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the summit is poised to see many business persons and industrialists from different parts of the country as they attend the event that aims to draw investment, set up industries in the Hills, and generate employment.

“This is the first time that the Hills are witnessing such a business meet,” chairman of the GTA Board of Administrators Binoy Tamang said.

A pandal has been erected at Chowrastha for the meeting, while the first day on Tuesday is set to be attended by business persons, different stakeholders, and state government department and GTA officials.

The next day will see an interactive session and the closing ceremony. According to sources, a separate event is also scheduled to be held on the 15th by the MSME department at the Tourist Lodge here, where progressive farmers will be felicitated, among other programmes.

The summit hopes to rope in investors in many areas like tourism, small-scale industry, horticulture, floriculture and medicinal plants.

Among those welcoming the CM to the town were supporters and central committee members of the Gorkha Jan Mukti Morcha, the chairperson and vice-chairperson of the Darjeeling Municipality, and local people who offered her khadas (traditional scarf ) at different locations in the town, including the Gorkha Rang Manch Bhawan.

The last time Miss Banerjee was in the town was on 6 February, her first trip to the Hills after the Gorkhaland agitation that began in early June and lasted over three months.

[Via: Indian Express & Statesman]

1,026 total views, 8 views today

Comments

comments

Give me peace, I will give you prosperity, Mamata tells Darjeeling
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

2 day business summit beings in Darjeeling

March 13, 2018

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurates 2 days Business summit in Darjeeling on Tuesday. 3,384 total views, 2,610 views today Comments comments

3,384 total views, 2,610 views today

IB Rai Sir No More

March 6, 2018

We are sad to share the tragic news that Indra Bahadur Rai sir is no more. He was suffering from prolonged illness. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family.   51,959 total views, 2,609 views today Comments comments

51,959 total views, 2,609 views today

Discussion

February 20, 2018

The JAP president also said his party would organise a discussion on Gorkhaland at the Constitutional Club of India in New Delhi on March 15. Leaders of various national and regional parties, he said, will be participating in the discussion. 122,457 total views, 2,604 views today Comments comments

122,457 total views, 2,604 views today

Former MP S.P. Lepcha Passes Away

February 12, 2018

A former MP of Darjeeling from CPI (M), S.P. Lepcha, passed away on Monday. He was 92. 161,029 total views, 2,603 views today Comments comments

161,029 total views, 2,603 views today

ONLY LOCAL VEHICLES FOR SIGHT-SEEING

February 11, 2018

Following the Sikkim footstep, Darjeeling transporters’ association has decided to bar all outside vehicles for sight-seeing trips in Darjeeling from April 1. Mostly, taxis from Sikkim and even taxis from Bihar, Jharkhand and Nepal are being seen providing services to tourists at sight-seeing points in Darjeeling. The association has decided […]

165,560 total views, 2,604 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Which party do you support for the hills?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम गर्दै मिरिककी अनुग्रह बान्तावा
    बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम...

    Dec 19, 2017 Comments Off on बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम गर्दै मिरिककी अनुग्रह बान्तावा

    Writes: Bal Krishna Sharma मिरिक, १८दिसम्बर।हिन्दी कथानक चलचित्र ‘रेड ‘चाँडै दर्शकहरूले हेर्न...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri
    Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    Jan 26, 2018 Comments Off on Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    By: Jyoti Thapa Mani [Gorkha History writer] This profile of Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri was compiled by eminent Gorkha history writer Ms. Jyoti Thapa, who meticulously curated this profile over the past 12 years, and used...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress