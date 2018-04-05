Latest update April 7th, 2018 7:41 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Underground link in Sikkim rail

Apr 05, 2018 Politics, Top News Comments Off on Underground link in Sikkim rail

Sevok station to be built below surface

Binay Tamang after the meeting with railway officials in Darjeeling on Wednesday

Darjeeling: The railways have decided to construct an underground railway station at Teesta along the Sevok-Rangpo rail link to Sikkim, 86 per cent of which will run through tunnels.

The railways and Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) officials on Wednesday held a meeting in Darjeeling where it was decided that the hill body would grant within this week a no-objection certificate (NOC) to start the project pending since 2009.

“Keeping in mind national interest and security concerns, the GTA has decided to grant a no-objection certificate to the railways within this week. Our demand for three railway stations on our side has not only been accepted but the railways have also decided to add one more station. All our concerns, like launching social welfare schemes for the population, along the route has also been agreed,” GTA chairman Binay Tamang said after the meeting on Wednesday.

Of the 44.98km link, 41.45km will fall within the GTA area and 3.51km in Sikkim.

The four railway stations in GTA area will be set up at Sevok, Riyang, Teesta and Malli. “While the three stations will be overground, the station at Teesta will be underground,” said Tamang. Another station will come up at Rangpo in Sikkim.

This would be the first underground railway station in north Bengal. “Of the 44.98km, 38.64km, or 86 per cent of the route, will pass through 14 tunnels, the longest of which will be 5.13km,” said A. Prakash, chief administrative officer, Northeast Frontier Railway. The tunnels will be dug at a depth of 1000 metres in certain places.

Prakash said New Austrian Tunnelling (NATM) technology would be used. “NATM technology has been successfully used in Kashmir, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram and Meghalaya among others,” said Prakash. More than 37 tunnels have been dug using this technology in Manipur.

Tamang said that villagers would not have to be resettled as the railway link was mostly underground.

“The villagers are raising the issue of granting land rights but this is not related with the project. Forest villagers in Jalpaiguri have been granted land rights. Things are now getting normal in the hills and we will take up the issue of granting forest rights to the villagers with the state government soon,” said Tamang.

Work on the project is likely to start within six months and is scheduled to be completed within a period of four years.

In 2009, the project cost was estimated at Rs 1339.48 crore but the figure had escalated to Rs 4084.64 crore six years later in 2015.

Railway officials said that a survey to extend the rail link between Rangpo and Gangtok has been completed.

[Via: The Telegraph]

5,835 total views, 1,830 views today

Comments

comments

GJMM TO SUPPORT TMC IN DOOARS PANCHAYAT POLLS
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

Drug peddlers arrested in Darjeeling

April 5, 2018

Darjeeling police has arrested seven persons, drug peddler ring in town and recovered heroin from their possession. Police also conducted a raid at Chowk Bazar and Gaddikhan, 15 people involved in illegal gambling were arrested on Wednesday. 747 total views, 747 views today Comments comments

747 total views, 747 views today

GJMM TO SUPPORT TMC IN DOOARS PANCHAYAT POLLS

April 5, 2018

GJM finally decided to support the Trinamul Congress in the Panchayat elections in the Dooars. We have taken a decision to go for an electoral alliance with the Trinamul, GJMM spokesperson Rohit Sharma said. 749 total views, 749 views today Comments comments

749 total views, 749 views today

GJM quits NDA alliance, accuses BJP of betraying Gorkhas’ trust

March 26, 2018

The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) on Saturday, March 24, pulled out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) accusing the Narendra Modi-Bharatiya Janata Party of betraying the trust of Gorkhas. The BJP did make inroads in the Darjeeling Hills through its alliance with GJM which commands a wide following in the […]

74,610 total views, 5,112 views today

Gorkha lad wins Sony TV dance reality show 2 Finale

March 25, 2018

12-year-old Bishal Sharma from Assam, Gorkha lad from Assam Bishal Sharma lifts the Super Dancer Chapter 2 Finale trophy. 74,537 total views, 5,108 views today Comments comments

74,537 total views, 5,108 views today

Ex Servicemen Rally and Medical camp at Lebong Race Course Ground

March 23, 2018

Ex Servicemen Rally and Medical Camp is to be held at the Lebong Race Course Ground on 25th March 2018 under the aegis of Striking Lion Division. 74,471 total views, 5,107 views today Comments comments

74,471 total views, 5,107 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Which party do you support for the hills?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम गर्दै मिरिककी अनुग्रह बान्तावा
    बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम...

    Dec 19, 2017 Comments Off on बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम गर्दै मिरिककी अनुग्रह बान्तावा

    Writes: Bal Krishna Sharma मिरिक, १८दिसम्बर।हिन्दी कथानक चलचित्र ‘रेड ‘चाँडै दर्शकहरूले हेर्न...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri
    Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    Jan 26, 2018 Comments Off on Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    By: Jyoti Thapa Mani [Gorkha History writer] This profile of Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri was compiled by eminent Gorkha history writer Ms. Jyoti Thapa, who meticulously curated this profile over the past 12 years, and used...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress