Pulse of Darjeeling

UNESCO Begins Heritage Week to Celebrate Darjeeling Himalayan Railway

Writes: Deep Gazmer [for TNN]

Emphasizing the need for the youths to know and preserve the heritage surrounding them, the UNESCO on Monday kick-started a week long World Heritage Week in the Hills.

The first day program of the UNESCO programme saw a community outreach workshop at the Darjeeling railway station. “This is a UNESCO organized program, which is observed from November 11 to 25 across the world. The DHR is a heritage asset and so we decided to organize this,” said Nitin Giri, a local, who is working with UNESCO.

Both school and college students participated in the awareness workshop that talked about the importance of the DHR toy train, which was given a heritage status by UNESCO in December 1999. “Students are the perfect medium to spread the word about conservation and preservation. On Monday’s workshop, we explained about DHR, its origin and importance,” Giri said.

Students were given a ride in an open wagon till Ghoom and back. At the railway station, flexes with information about the formative years of DHR and its present scenario were put up for visitors.

Suman Pradhan, station master, Darjeeling railway station said: “This is a good initiative. We want to send the message that DHR is a public asset and jewel in the crown of this region. Therefore it is imperative that we preserve and sustain it.”

[Via: TNN, file pic]

Football to join tea, tourism as pillar of development for Darjeeling & Kalimpong
Amar Singh Rai raises the issue of IIT Tung

November 23, 2018

Darjeeling MLA Mr. Amar Singh Rai raised the administration issue of IIT Tung during Winter Session of Bengal assembly. He demanded proper administration and vacant posts to be filled immediately. Replying to the query, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself assured him to look into the matter and instructed minister Pulendu […]

Federation of Indian Gorkha Association meets Governor

November 23, 2018

Delegation of FIGA headed by Anjali Sharma Bhujel met Governor of West Bengal in Darjeeling on Friday and submitted a memorandum, highlighting the political issues of Darjeeling hills and Gorkhaland. Currently Governor is in Darjeeling. [Pic from Khabarmagazine] 36,890 total views, 3,510 views today Comments comments

Sabina Rai wins Navy Half Marathon

November 19, 2018

Sabina Rai from team Run With Roshni is the winner of Aircraft Carrier Run-21km at WNC Navy Half Marathon. 40,216 total views, 3,505 views today Comments comments

Darjeeling under Top 20 Honeymoon Destinations in India

November 19, 2018

The breathtakingly beautiful sunsets of Darjeeling are best enjoyed with your fingers entwined with your partner’s. 36,813 total views, 3,506 views today Comments comments

PLASTIC FREE DARJEELING

November 18, 2018

The students of St Teresa’s School, Darjeeling are using plastic waste to create household items. They are using this as a tool to educate people abut the menace of plastic pollution. Among the various groups that had participated in Plastic Freedom Challenge and Himalayan Cleanup, St. Teresa’s have continued to […]

