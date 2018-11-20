UNESCO Begins Heritage Week to Celebrate Darjeeling Himalayan Railway

Writes: Deep Gazmer [for TNN]

Emphasizing the need for the youths to know and preserve the heritage surrounding them, the UNESCO on Monday kick-started a week long World Heritage Week in the Hills.

The first day program of the UNESCO programme saw a community outreach workshop at the Darjeeling railway station. “This is a UNESCO organized program, which is observed from November 11 to 25 across the world. The DHR is a heritage asset and so we decided to organize this,” said Nitin Giri, a local, who is working with UNESCO.

Both school and college students participated in the awareness workshop that talked about the importance of the DHR toy train, which was given a heritage status by UNESCO in December 1999. “Students are the perfect medium to spread the word about conservation and preservation. On Monday’s workshop, we explained about DHR, its origin and importance,” Giri said.

Students were given a ride in an open wagon till Ghoom and back. At the railway station, flexes with information about the formative years of DHR and its present scenario were put up for visitors.

Suman Pradhan, station master, Darjeeling railway station said: “This is a good initiative. We want to send the message that DHR is a public asset and jewel in the crown of this region. Therefore it is imperative that we preserve and sustain it.”

