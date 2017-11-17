UNESCO OFFICIALS TO VISIT HILLS ON NOV. 19

The team of UNESCO officials has scheduled to visit Darjeeling hills on November 19 for revamping of DHR.
The team of UNESCO officials has scheduled to visit Darjeeling hills on November 19 for revamping of DHR.
November 17, 2017
The team of UNESCO officials has scheduled to visit Darjeeling hills on November 19 for revamping of DHR.
November 16, 2017
Binay Tamang faction of GJMM has a public meeting scheduled to be held on November 19, Sunday.
November 15, 2017
Jyoti Kumar Rai, assistant secretary of the Morcha, who had switched allegiance to the Binay-Anit camp recently held a press conference in Darjeeling on Tuesday and said: "I used to go to the Singmari party office where Bimal Gurung, Prakash Gurung, Pravin Subba and Dipen Mally used to stay permanently.
November 11, 2017
From January 1, 2018, toll tax will be lifted from the Rohini Road according to GTA source.
November 11, 2017
Two parking facilities in DRC godown near the railway station and Darjeeling Government College started functioning at trial basis for five days on Friday. The parking facilities can accommodate 120 vehicles at DRC godown and 251 vehicles in front of the Darjeeling Government College.
Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified
Writes: Kunal Ghatiney Nisha Bhujel who hails from Melli, South Sikkim, says that "Perks of happiness is earned when you start celebrating compassion with the ones around you who needs your help," She has been
The early history of Darjeeling
PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,
"Nepali Gaurav Garchaun" – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the "Nightingale of our Hills"
Aruna Lama (Nepali: अरुणा लामा) is one of the most well-known singers in the Nepali music world. She is popularly known as "Nightingale of the Hills". She sang hundreds of Nepali songs,
Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of