Latest update May 23rd, 2018 6:19 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

UNESCO team visits Hills to take stock of DHR’s condition

May 23, 2018 General, Top News Comments Off on UNESCO team visits Hills to take stock of DHR’s condition

Darjeeling: A six member UNESCO team is on a visit to the Darjeeling Hills. They are here to take stock of the present condition of the world heritage Darjeeling Himalayan Railways.

A meeting was held between the UNESCO team and DHR officials at the Elysia Building, the DHR headquarters in Kurseong on Wednesday.

“This is a routine visit. However, the team is here after nearly 10 months,” stated MK Narzary, Director, DHR.

Incidentally, DHR services were discontinued since June 11, 2017, after the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha announced a renewed agitation for Gorkhaland, which commenced with Union and state government offices, followed by a 104 day long bandh since June 15. Services resumed on October 28, 2017.

The Sonada and Ghayabari stations were also torched by the agitators. “The UNESCO team discussed the condition of rolling sock, the tracks and the present state of affairs” added the Director.

The team will visit various DHR locations, including Darjeeling on Thursday. A UNESCO team is also working on a project and are preparing a Comprehensive Conservation Management Plan (CCMP) for the DHR.

In the year 1879, work first started on the DHR, then called the Darjeeling Steam Tramways. The stretch from Siliguri to Kurseong was opened on August 23, 1880. The Siliguri to Darjeeling track was inaugurated on July 4, 1881.

The name of the rail company was then changed to Darjeeling Himalayan Railway Company.

The DHR does a 88 km stretch from Darjeeling to New Jalpaiguri. It starts at 398 feet at New Jalpaiguri in the plains and climbs up to 7,407 feet at the highest point at Ghoom.

It was inscribed a World Heritage Site on December 2, 1999. Recently, air conditioned coaches have been included in the DHR service from NJP to Darjeeling.

[Via: Millennium Post]

375 total views, 16 views today

Comments

comments

Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

Bhartiya Gorkha Janajati Sangarsha Mahasang Meet With MP, Not PM

May 8, 2018

Today a team of Bhartiya Gorkha Janajati Sangarsha Mahasang members, called upon the Darjeeling MP SS Ahluwalia. BGJSM will be meeting with Ms. Maini and her team on May 9, who is currently leading the team on behalf of the Central government to look into the issue of 11 Gorkha […]

78,874 total views, 36 views today

PM to remind ST status for 11 Gorkha communities

May 5, 2018

Kanchan Gurung, president of Bharatiya Gorkha Janajati Sangharsha Mahasangh, and his delegation is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 8 in New Delhi to push for Schedule Tribe status for 11 Gorkha communities. 95,390 total views, 36 views today Comments comments

95,390 total views, 36 views today

Chief Minister’s Bravery Award 2017

May 5, 2018

The Governor has been pleased to accord approval of the following officers for awarding chief minister bravery award 2017 as per prescribed criteria. # Shree Akhilesh Kumar Chaturvedi, IPS, SP, Darjeeling # Shri Soumyajit Roy, IC Sadar PS, Darjeeling # Late SI Amitava Mallik (Posthumous), Sadar PS, Darjeeling # SI […]

95,399 total views, 37 views today

After court order, poll panel fixes April 23 as last date for nominations

April 22, 2018

Acting on the directions of the Calcutta High Court, the West Bengal State Election Commission (SEC) has extended the deadline for submission of nominations in the panchayat polls to April 23. According to the latest notification by the poll panel, the scrutiny of the nominations submitted will be held on […]

163,647 total views, 37 views today

Judge Loya verdict

April 20, 2018

No one, without an investigation, can decide whether death is natural or not CONGRESS after the Supreme Court said Justice BH Loya had a natural death and ruled out a probe 173,080 total views, 37 views today Comments comments

173,080 total views, 37 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Which party do you support for the hills?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the spotlight on women’s books
    Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the...

    Apr 27, 2018 Comments Off on Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the spotlight on women’s books

    ‘Sister Library’, founded by the artist and activist, is going to several cities and sparking conversations around the representation of women in literature. Aqui Thami is an artist and activist from Darjeeling,...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri
    Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    Jan 26, 2018 Comments Off on Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    By: Jyoti Thapa Mani [Gorkha History writer] This profile of Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri was compiled by eminent Gorkha history writer Ms. Jyoti Thapa, who meticulously curated this profile over the past 12 years, and used...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress