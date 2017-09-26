Union Home Minister appeals GJM to withdraw bandh in Darjeeling Hills

Home Secretary to convene meeting to discuss all related issues

The Union Home Minister Shri Rajnath Singh has appealed the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) to withdraw the ongoing bandh in the Darjeeling Hills. He also asked the Union Home Secretary to convene an official level meeting in the Ministry of Home Affairs within a fortnight to discuss all related issues.

Following is the text of appeal of the Union Home Minister:

“On the call of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) an indefinite strike is currently on in the Darieeling Hills since 12-06-2017.

Eleven precious lives have been lost so far, several have been injured and the entire people of Darjeeling hills have suffered a lot since the strike. I have been pained immensely by what has happened in Darjeeling hills.

In a democracy, dialogue is the only way out to resolve any problem. Solutions can be found through restraint, mutual dialogue and within the legal ambit.

I have asked the Home Secretary to convene an official level meeting in the Home Ministry within a fortnight to discuss all related issues. I also appeal to the GJM and its leader Shri Bimal Gurung to withdraw the ongoing bandh and to help create a conducive atmosphere for allowing normalcy to return to the area, particularly in view of the festive season. KSD/NK/PK

