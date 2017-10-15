Latest update October 15th, 2017 12:42 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Union Home Ministry Pulls Back 10 Companies of Central Forces

Oct 15, 2017 Politics, Top News Comments Off on Union Home Ministry Pulls Back 10 Companies of Central Forces

The Union Home Ministry has ordered pulling back 10 companies of Central Forces currently deployed in Darjeeling region.

This news, comes as a surprise, given the recent altercation leading to the killing of a police officer.

However, a highly placed source in the Home Ministry said, “The topmost CRPF official posted in Darjeeling right now was asked by the home ministry officials to send the concrete report of the incident that occured yesterday, and he had sent the most candid report, based on which the decision to pull back the Central forces was taken.”

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is however reportedly very upset at the unilateral decision taken by the union home ministry.

MASSIVE FIRE – Patleybas Engulfs in Flames

October 15, 2017

Massive fire engulfed Patleybas village last night, burning down GJM Chief Bimal Gurung’s associate, Dinesh Thing’s house to grounds. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. 2,918 total views, 2,918 views today Comments comments

Arms seized

October 14, 2017

Kalimpong, Oct. 13: Police seized a cache of arms and explosives from alleged associates of Bimal Gurung at Lower Sakyong village near Pedong this evening. Three 12 bore single barrelled guns, a country-made pistol, 40 packets of power gel (used as explosives) and over 60 pieces of electric detonators were […]

GJM condemns the Tukvar incident

October 14, 2017

The GJM General Secretary, Roshan Giri, in his statement, said that the GJM strongly condemns the incident at Tukvar Tea Estate. He further stressed that it was on the appeal of Home Minister Shri Rajnath Singh that the GJM President Bimal Gurung had called off the 104 days long strike […]

BJP to adopt a four-point resolution

October 14, 2017

Sources in the BJP said the party would adopt a four-point political resolution tomorrow, holding Mamata responsible for the hill crisis. 7,063 total views, 3,880 views today Comments comments

Govt compensation plan for SI Amitava Mullick

October 14, 2017

Amitava’s father will be offered a job in the education department and his wife will be employed in Calcutta Police, said sources. 7,063 total views, 3,880 views today Comments comments

