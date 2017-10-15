Union Home Ministry Pulls Back 10 Companies of Central Forces

The Union Home Ministry has ordered pulling back 10 companies of Central Forces currently deployed in Darjeeling region.

This news, comes as a surprise, given the recent altercation leading to the killing of a police officer.

However, a highly placed source in the Home Ministry said, “The topmost CRPF official posted in Darjeeling right now was asked by the home ministry officials to send the concrete report of the incident that occured yesterday, and he had sent the most candid report, based on which the decision to pull back the Central forces was taken.”

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is however reportedly very upset at the unilateral decision taken by the union home ministry.

