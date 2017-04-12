Latest update April 13th, 2017 6:04 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Vidhyarthi Morcha Raises Voice Against Linguistic Imperialism by WB Govt

Apr 12, 2017 Politics Comments Off on Vidhyarthi Morcha Raises Voice Against Linguistic Imperialism by WB Govt

The Gorkha Janmukti Vidhyarthi Morcha has started to protest against linguistic imperialism imposed by WB Government. ViMO yesterday pasted posters in Kalimpong decrying the WB Education department diktat which makes Bengali mandatory for students studying in SSKM from class 1 to 12.

Speaking to the press, GJVM General Secretary Bhushan Tamang said, “making Bengali compulsory in hill schools is a direct infringement on our right to education in our mother tongue, as well as discriminatory towards our language – Nepali… in past years these books would be issued in Nepali language, but now they have sent the books in Bengali…. this is dictatorial and we oppose this blatant imposition of Bengali language on our people.”

Mr. Tamang further said, “the chief minister claims she wants to turn Darjeeling into Switzerland… but here she is abusing the rights bestowed on our children by our constitution… ”

He questioned, “when such a blatant imposition of Bengali language on our children is being undertaken, why are politicians Nepali speaking who walk alongside Mamata silent? why can’t they question her government’s moves?”

Mr. Tamang stressed, “we vehemently oppose this linguistic imperialism on the part of Bengal government, and request every self-respecting Gorkhali to speak out against this… “

91 total views, 1 views today

Comments

comments

TMC Accuses Morcha of Housing Ghotala in Municipalities
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

Thousands of Ex-servicemen March to Commemorate Black Day

April 10, 2017

Thousands of ex-servicemen yesterday Marched in Kalimpong to commemorate the BLACK DAY on which Bengal government has brutally beat up peacefully marching retired soldiers at Darjeeling More on April 9, 2008. Yesterday r he ex-servicemen chanted slogans in favour of Gorkhaland and demanded separation from Bengal. 121,284 total views, 10,233 views today […]

121,284 total views, 10,233 views today

Dhiren Giri, father of Roshan Giri no More

April 10, 2017

Late Dhiren Giri was admitted in Siliguri Nursing 3 days back and he was discharged yesterday afternoon, he died on his way back to Darjeeling from Siliguri. Funeral of Late Dhiren Giri will be held on 11th April, 2017 ( Tuesday) at 12.30 p.m. from his residence, Forest Road, Chandmari, […]

121,333 total views, 10,231 views today

Nisha Lama to contest Delhi Municipal elections

April 7, 2017

Ms. Nisha Lama, who is contesting for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections, as a Shiv Sena candidate. Good Luck! 141,632 total views, 10,235 views today Comments comments

141,632 total views, 10,235 views today

MISSING: 15 Year Old Girl Child Missing – Please SHARE

April 6, 2017

A 15 year old girl child Miss Tshering Doma Lepcha, originally from Development Area, Gangtok is Missing from Zero Point, Dev Area, Gangtok, Sikkim Complexion: Fair Height: 4’2″ approx Hair: Short Clothes: Black jacket and printed pants. If you have seen her or have any information on the same please […]

148,669 total views, 10,239 views today

MISSING: 15 Yr Old Missing From Gangtok

April 6, 2017

A 15 year old child, originally from Hashimara is missing from Gangtok… If anyone has seen him, please contact: PI Yankeela ,Incharge AHTU Sikkim at 9474349100 148,555 total views, 10,255 views today Comments comments

148,555 total views, 10,255 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you think BJP may grant Gorkhaland?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding
    Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding

    Jan 25, 2017 Comments Off on Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding

    Writes: Yougan Tamang Born and brought up in a place of Tashiding, West Sikkim to parents Sukhbir Rai and Phulmaya Rai is Mani Rai, now the young lad of just 27 years old who happens to be one inspiring guy in the state...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai
    Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai

    Aug 08, 2016 Comments Off on Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai

    Imagine walking 20 kms to school every day. Imagine not having friends and failing in class again and again. Imagine being a loner and an introvert in a small village called Mangwa, above the Teesta valley. And then...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress