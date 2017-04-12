Vidhyarthi Morcha Raises Voice Against Linguistic Imperialism by WB Govt

The Gorkha Janmukti Vidhyarthi Morcha has started to protest against linguistic imperialism imposed by WB Government. ViMO yesterday pasted posters in Kalimpong decrying the WB Education department diktat which makes Bengali mandatory for students studying in SSKM from class 1 to 12.

Speaking to the press, GJVM General Secretary Bhushan Tamang said, “making Bengali compulsory in hill schools is a direct infringement on our right to education in our mother tongue, as well as discriminatory towards our language – Nepali… in past years these books would be issued in Nepali language, but now they have sent the books in Bengali…. this is dictatorial and we oppose this blatant imposition of Bengali language on our people.”

Mr. Tamang further said, “the chief minister claims she wants to turn Darjeeling into Switzerland… but here she is abusing the rights bestowed on our children by our constitution… ”

He questioned, “when such a blatant imposition of Bengali language on our children is being undertaken, why are politicians Nepali speaking who walk alongside Mamata silent? why can’t they question her government’s moves?”

Mr. Tamang stressed, “we vehemently oppose this linguistic imperialism on the part of Bengal government, and request every self-respecting Gorkhali to speak out against this… “

