Writes: Mr. Sanjay Pradhan

“The garbage pit in the Chandmari area ward no. 26, Darjeeling, which is located right next to the main gate of Lloyd Botanic Garden gets overflowed by garbage. But the said pit is cleared by the concerned department seldom.

The overflow of garbage causes many problems especially health hazard, not to mention the obnoxious smell that spreads in the locality.

Imagine the plight of us, the locals residing nearby who have been enduring the bad smell and dirtiness of the area.

A lot of tourists, both foreigners and Indians, visit the Lloyd Botanic Garden every day. What do they feel and think of Darjeeling, when they pass by such garbage overflowing on the street.

We the local residents who live nearby hereby want to draw attention of the concerned department in the municipality to kindly clear the garbage at least twice a week.

This garbage pit has not been cleared since a week past.”

Ever since the Bengal government took over Municipality administration in the hills 5 months ago, collection and disposal of garbage has been abysmal.

WAKE UP DARJEELING MUNICIPALITY… take care of your responsibility.

