Latest update October 15th, 2017 12:13 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Was Darjeeling Gunfight Planted? GJM’s Bimal Gurung Camp Raises Question

Oct 14, 2017 Politics, Top News Comments Off on Was Darjeeling Gunfight Planted? GJM’s Bimal Gurung Camp Raises Question

The Bimal Gurung camp has demanded central intervention and a high level probe by the NIA.

Writes: Monideepa Banerjie

The Bimal Gurung faction of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha has questioned the police operation in Darjeeling today in which a police officer was shot dead, allegedly by supporters of Mr Gurung at a forest area where the GJM chief was suspected to be hiding.

At 5 am today, a search party of the police raided a hideout inside the Tukvar forest, looking for Bimal Gurung, and were allegedly fired upon. Police said sub-inspector Amitabha Malik was killed and four police personnel were severely injured after GJM supporters opened fire at them.

Six AK-47 rifles, one 9mm pistol, 500 rounds of ammunition and bombs had been recovered from the spot, police said.

In a statement released this evening, the Gurung camp condemned the incident and said the Mamata Banerjee government wants to derail talks with the centre and has launched a witch hunt against Mr Gurung. The statement added that the police may have planted sophisticated weapons seized from Tukvar forest.

“To tarnish the image of GJM and to brand it as a militant organisation, the West Bengal Police has been shown to have seized sophisticated arms and ammunition from Tukvar area, which is under doubt and suspicion as the arms and ammunition may have been planted by the police themselves,” the statement by GJM General Secretary Roshan Giri said.

The Gurung camp has demanded central intervention and a high level probe by the NIA.

While Mr Giri is believed to be in Delhi, Bimal Gurung, police say, fled to Sikkim after this morning’s operation.

Mr Gurung has been in hiding since August after cases under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act were registered against him for his alleged involvement in several bomb blasts in Darjeeling and adjoining areas.

This is the first such incident of violence after the 104-day long indefinite shutdown in the hills was called off on September 26 by Mr Gurung following an appeal by Union home minister Rajnath Singh.

[Via: NDTV]

 

719 total views, 13 views today

Comments

comments

Bengal govt responsible for Darjeeling cop death, says BJP
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

Arms seized

October 14, 2017

Kalimpong, Oct. 13: Police seized a cache of arms and explosives from alleged associates of Bimal Gurung at Lower Sakyong village near Pedong this evening. Three 12 bore single barrelled guns, a country-made pistol, 40 packets of power gel (used as explosives) and over 60 pieces of electric detonators were […]

3,396 total views, 85 views today

GJM condemns the Tukvar incident

October 14, 2017

The GJM General Secretary, Roshan Giri, in his statement, said that the GJM strongly condemns the incident at Tukvar Tea Estate. He further stressed that it was on the appeal of Home Minister Shri Rajnath Singh that the GJM President Bimal Gurung had called off the 104 days long strike […]

3,224 total views, 85 views today

BJP to adopt a four-point resolution

October 14, 2017

Sources in the BJP said the party would adopt a four-point political resolution tomorrow, holding Mamata responsible for the hill crisis. 3,268 total views, 85 views today Comments comments

3,268 total views, 85 views today

Govt compensation plan for SI Amitava Mullick

October 14, 2017

Amitava’s father will be offered a job in the education department and his wife will be employed in Calcutta Police, said sources. 3,268 total views, 85 views today Comments comments

3,268 total views, 85 views today

Posters surface in Kalimpong

October 14, 2017

GJMM Binay Tamang faction has warned that the hills will not be closed again, stated in the posters surfaced in Kalimpong today. 1,794 total views, 86 views today Comments comments

1,794 total views, 86 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you support Hill Bandh again in case of any political party called for Gorkhaland?

  • No (100%, 25 Votes)
  • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

Total Voters: 25

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified
    Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Sep 10, 2017 Comments Off on Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Writes: Kunal Ghatiney Nisha Bhujel who hails from Melli, South Sikkim, says that “Perks of happiness is earned when you start celebrating compassion with the ones around you who needs your help,” She has been...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”
    “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute...

    Sep 09, 2017 Comments Off on “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”

    Aruna Lama (Nepali: अरुणा लामा) is one of the most well-known singers in the Nepali music world. She is popularly known as “Nightingale of the Hills”. She sang hundreds of Nepali songs,...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress