Pulse of Darjeeling

West Bengal CID On Trail Of Bimal Gurung Raids Sikkim Resort

Oct 09, 2017

The CID team raided the resort last night based on inputs that the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha chief and some other party leaders were staying there.

A special team of the West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) raided a resort in Sikkim’s Namchi area following information about the presence of absconding Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) chief Bimal Gurung there but he managed to escape, a senior official said today.

“Yes, yesterday we raided a resort in Sikkim following inputs, but Gurung escaped. We are trying to track him down,” ADG CID Rajesh Kumar told PTI.

Mr Gurung was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in August for his alleged involvement in bomb blasts in the Darjeeling hills. He is on the run since.

The West Bengal Police had last month issued a lookout notice against him, a senior police official said.

An arrest warrant has also been issued against Mr Gurung.

[Via: NDTV]

After two failed attempts to nab Bimal Gurung, CID suspects inside hand
International Day of GIRL CHILD – Take a Selfie

October 9, 2017

Folks it’s important to celebrate every child everyday, but in a country like ours where girl child are often seen as burden, it’s become our duty to celebrate GIRL CHILD on the day dedicated for them – 11th of October. This year Marg Ngo Darjeeling is creating a campaign to […]

GJVM President Joins Binoy Tamang Faction

October 8, 2017

GJVM Central Committee President Satyam Lama, spokesperson Sandeep Chettri and Biswas Chettri joined Binoy Tamang faction today. 2,028 total views, 1,256 views today Comments comments

DARJEELING MUNICIPALITY SUPPORTS BINAY TAMANG

October 8, 2017

19 newly elected commissioners from Darjeeling have joined Binay Tamang faction of GJM today. Those changing sides, also claimed that three more will join tomorrow. In total, Darjeeling Municipality has 32 wards. 2,039 total views, 1,256 views today Comments comments

ABGL SUSPENDS ITS OWN PRESIDENT

October 8, 2017

Central Committee of Akhil Bharatiya Gorkha League has suspended its president Mrs Bharati Tamang for 3 months and also former vice president Mr. Laxman Pradhan, Mr. Biplop Rai and Prithivi Raj Subba for one year against their anti-party activities. 1,984 total views, 1,256 views today Comments comments

In Pedong: GJM Foundation Day Celebrated by Remembering #Gorkhaland Saheed

October 7, 2017

Commemorating the GJM Foundation day, Kalimpong MLA Sarita Rai today hoisted party flag and remembered those who had laid down their lives for Gorkhaland. 6,825 total views, 1,255 views today Comments comments

