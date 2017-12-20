Latest update December 20th, 2017 5:04 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Where are all the tourists? Darjeeling in cold despair

Dec 20, 2017 General, Top News Comments Off on Where are all the tourists? Darjeeling in cold despair

Writes: Deep Gazmer

Darjeeling: Christmas is less than a week away and Darjeeling town is all decked up to celebrate the festival. The mistletoes are in bloom along the slopes; the sound of the choir practising at St Andrew’s Church echoes across the hills; the aroma of freshly baked cakes and muffins wafts out of the town’s favourite bakery, Glenary’s; shops and restaurants are decorated with Christmas trees, north stars and festoons.
The setting is perfect for a grand winter season. Only, the most vital ingredient is missing: tourists. The hotels that are usually abuzz this time of the year are conspicuously sil-ent. Hundreds of locals who depend on tourism for their livelihood have lost their infectious smiles.

Even three months after the 105-day-long strike was withdrawn, tourists are still shying away from the Queen of Hill Stations.

“This is threatening to spoil the Christmas-New Year party in the Hills,” said a hotelier, struggling with less than 20% bookings for the season.

The summer season, which generates the bulk of the business, was abruptly curtailed this year as violence gripped the Hills. Almost all the 400-odd hotels went without business during Durga Puja. There was hope that the scenario would normalise by Christmas, but business has been lukewarm with hotels reporting only 15%-20% bookings at a time when they are usually choc-a-bloc.

“It seems the tourists aren’t yet aware that the situation in the Hills has retuned to normal. Hence, booking for the December-January season, which is short yet significant, is very poor compared to other years. We are now banking on the Teesta Rangeet Tourism Festival to reignite tourist interest before next summer,” said Tashi Phencho, owner of a popular hotel located in the heart of the town.

With the September-October tourist season totally washed out and chances of a full-recovery in December-January appearing bleak, the tourist industry is staring at a Rs 50-55 crore loss this year, a third of what the hotel and travel trade industry earns annually.

“The violence and agitation has done immense damage to the industry. With newspapers and channels flashing news of recovery of arms and explosives, the fear psychosis among tourist continues. There is little hope of tourists returning to the Hills any time soon unless there is a major initiative to boost their confidence. The five-day tourism festival will not have immediate impact, but we are hoping that it will help build confidence among tourists to return next summer,” said the general manager of another hotel who wished to remain anonymous.

Darjeeling town receives around 4 lakh tourists annually. Of them, around 3.5 lakh are domestic and the rest foreigners. While some domestic tourists are trickling back, foreigners are yet to return.

The tourist season in winter is usually short but draws tourists in large numbers with the St Andrew’s Church, Darjeeling Zoo and Tiger Hill among the top draws. “The zoo attracts around 800-900 visitors daily in winter while 400-500 make it to the Tiger Hill despite the chill. But this year, there’s hardly anyone yet,” said a transporter.

Rajesh Rajak, general manager of a well-known hotel, said bookings for the Christmas-New Year period were hovering around 30%. “We are not even getting adequate enquiries. That is what is worrying. Unless the perception changes, it will be a tough winter,” he said.

[Via: TNN]

1,131 total views, 1,131 views today

Comments

comments

Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

Morcha woman bail cancelled

December 16, 2017

The High Court of Sikkim on Friday cancelled the bail granted to Sabitri Rai, a leader of Gorkha Janmukti Nari Morcha. On September 1, as a team of the state police had conducted raid in south Sikkim district in search of Morcha chief Bimal Gurung and had nabbed Rai. She […]

21,489 total views, 3,771 views today

GNLF rally

December 13, 2017

Darjeeling: GNWO, the women’s wing of GNLF, will organise a rally and meeting here on December 31, demanding conferment of Sixth Schedule status on the hills. The meeting will be held at Chowk Bazaar, while the rally will start from Ava Art Gallery. 38,739 total views, 3,771 views today Comments comments

38,739 total views, 3,771 views today

Talks on wage

December 9, 2017

The labour department has called a meeting to discuss the demand for minimum wages in the tea sector at Uttarkanya in Siliguri on December 22. 67,201 total views, 3,770 views today Comments comments

67,201 total views, 3,770 views today

Mamata Seeks More Forces In Darjeeling

December 8, 2017

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, 7 December, requested Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to send more central forces to the Darjeeling hills, underscoring the strategic importance of the area that is at the confluence of several international borders, sources said. 72,764 total views, 3,771 views today Comments comments

72,764 total views, 3,771 views today

3 DAYS TOURISM FESTIVAL IN THE HILLS FROM 27 TO 29 DEC

December 7, 2017

The three-day a tourism festival from December 27 to 29 will be held in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Kurseong and Mirik, organised by Gorkhaland Territorial Administration and the state government. 76,577 total views, 3,769 views today Comments comments

76,577 total views, 3,769 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Which party do you support for the hills?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम गर्दै मिरिककी अनुग्रह बान्तावा
    बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम...

    Dec 19, 2017 Comments Off on बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम गर्दै मिरिककी अनुग्रह बान्तावा

    Writes: Bal Krishna Sharma मिरिक, १८दिसम्बर।हिन्दी कथानक चलचित्र ‘रेड ‘चाँडै दर्शकहरूले हेर्न...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”
    “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute...

    Sep 09, 2017 Comments Off on “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”

    Aruna Lama (Nepali: अरुणा लामा) is one of the most well-known singers in the Nepali music world. She is popularly known as “Nightingale of the Hills”. She sang hundreds of Nepali songs,...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress