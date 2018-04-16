‘Where were you last year?’

Protests greet women’s panel chief in hills

The protesters in Darjeeling after Sharma’s arrival on Sunday

Darjeeling: National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma has faced protests during a visit to Darjeeling to probe alleged police atrocities during last year’s statehood agitation.

Members of the Gorkha Janmukti Nari Morcha, the party’s women wing, waved placards such as “Where was NHRC during 104 days’ strike?” and “We want peace” after Sharma arrived in the hill town on Sunday evening – more than seven months after the agitation was withdrawn.

“When we needed support, where were all commission people, the NGOs? Everyone was approached, even the Centre was approached. Now when things have normalised, why are attempts being made to create unrest. It looks like they have come for publicity,” said Binita Roka, a Nari Morcha leader.

Pratibha Rai, chairman of the Darjeeling municipality who met Sharma, echoed the view. “The chairperson told us that being Indian, they can come here anytime,” said Rai.

The chairperson, however, took to Twitter to allege that the administration was “working overtime” to stop the alleged victims from meeting her.

In one of the tweets, the chairperson, however, maintained: “Last night many of the victims came and met me in hotel…horrible stories of police atrocities on women and families in [email protected]”

Joyoshi Das Gupta, the DM, met Sharma on Monday.

A purported audio clip of Morcha leader Bimal Gurung, in hiding since facing agitation cases, on the party’s WhatsApp group expressed “sadness” at the protests against Sharma. “This issue should not be politicised,” his purported voice is heard saying in the clip.

Sharma will leave the hills on Wednesday.

[Via: The Telegraph]

