Why do they treat us like Terrorists?

Writes: Prabhas Khawas

“Sometimes I feel like I’m in Kashmir.

Our peace loving Darjeeling where communal harmony was an example to the rest of mainland has become more like troubled Kashmir.

We are at peace but we are being treated as if we are militants or terrorists.

What is the reason behind bringing central rapid forces without any reason every time? Are we being threatened?? Are we not allowed to live peacefully? What has become of our constitutional rights?Is Our democracy at risk of getting suppressed? What are we some piece of bullshits?? What has become of our democracy??

Our elected representatives are threatened by someone who doesn’t even know a single word of our mother tongue. If this continues God help to those who calls themselves Gorkhas…

Jai Gorkha Jai Gorkhaland!!”

