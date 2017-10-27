Wife seeks probe into Bhujel’s death

Bikers follow an ambulance carrying Bhujel’s body in Kalimpong town

Kalimpong: The body of Barun Bhujel, the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha’s Kalimpong municipality councillor, was brought here on Thursday as his wife sought an impartial investigation into his death.

Bhujel had died in a Calcutta hospital while in judicial custody on Wednesday. Doctors at the SSKM Hospital in Calcutta had said on Wednesday that he had died from pancreatitis.

In a letter addressed to the inspector general of prison, Bhujel’s wife Sabita sought an impartial inquiry into his death. “We want (a) thorough probe in this gruesome case of custodial violence and also demand legitimate compensation,” the letter dated October 25 said.

She further alleged that her husband had been beaten up mercilessly at the time of his arrest and suffered a severe injury to the head. “Family members were even disallowed from seeing him at the SSKM,” she said.

Bhujel body’s arrived in Siliguri early on Thursday morning, but the journey from Siliguri to Kalimpong took more than double the usual travel time of two hours as people along the 65km route stopped the hearse at different places to pay their last respects.

The convoy of over 200 vehicles moved amidst cries of “Barun Bhujel Amar Raho” and “We want Gorkhaland”.#

The vehicles accompanying the hearse had black flags perched on them.

As the convoy with scores of bikers in front of the hearse reached Thanadara here, slogans were also shouted in favour of Morcha president Bimal Gurung. Bhujel, an active member of the Yuva Morcha, was believed to be close to Gurung, who, in an audio release on Wednesday, had vowed not let his sacrifice go in vain.

Barun’s body is being kept at his home in East Main Road. After prayers, the mortal remains will be taken to the Morcha officer near Damber Chowk at 11am on Friday to enable people pay their last respects.

The body will then be taken around the town en route to the graveyard which is near the Bhujels’ home.

[Via: The Telegraph]

