Will come out on Oct 30: Bimal

Oct 13, 2017

Darjeeling, Oct. 12: Bimal Gurung today said he had decided to make a public appearance on October 30, the announcement coming at a time many Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leaders have pledged support to the Binay Tamang camp.

Since early this morning, there was a number of Facebook posts attributed to Gurung’s supporters, saying the Morcha chief would come out of his hideout on October 30.

“I have decided to come out on October 30 and people from Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Kurseong, Terai and the Dooars have to hit the streets in lakhs,” Gurung said over the phone, asked about the posts.

The Morcha chief also threatened to file a defamation case against Tamang for alleging that he tried to kill the rebel party leader unless the latter came up with concrete evidence in 10 days.

[Via: The Telegraph]

Binay central panel credit
wordpress