Latest update November 22nd, 2017 3:41 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

WINTER TOURISM FESTIVAL IN DARJEELING

Nov 22, 2017 News-Flash Comments Off on WINTER TOURISM FESTIVAL IN DARJEELING

GTA to organise Winter Tourism Fest in Darjeeling in the last week of December or early January.

3,505 total views, 3,505 views today

Comments

comments

GTA TO REVIVE DARJEELING GOLD CUP FOOTBALL TOURNAMENT
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

GTA TO REVIVE DARJEELING GOLD CUP FOOTBALL TOURNAMENT

November 22, 2017

Chief Minister has instructed GTA to reintroduce popular Darjeeling Gold Cup football tournament in a meeting held in Pintail village on Tuesday. 3,481 total views, 3,481 views today Comments comments

3,481 total views, 3,481 views today

WINTER TOURISM FESTIVAL IN DARJEELING

November 22, 2017

GTA to organise Winter Tourism Fest in Darjeeling in the last week of December or early January. 3,506 total views, 3,506 views today Comments comments

3,506 total views, 3,506 views today

OUTCOME OF BIPARTITE MEETING BETWEEN STATE GOVT AND HILL PARTIES HELD IN SILIGURI

November 21, 2017

1) Those who have lost their lives during the Gorkhaland movement, they will be compensated if there is no criminal case against them. The families of the deceased will be paid Rs. 2 lakh and the families of those seriously injured will receive a compensation of Rs. 50 thousand. 2) […]

5,644 total views, 4,416 views today

GJMM EXPELS BIMAL GURUNG, ROSHAN GIRI, ASHA GURUNG FROM GJMM PARTY

November 20, 2017

GJMM Binay Tamang faction has expelled Bimal Gurung, Roshan Giri, Asha Gurung and few other GJMM leaders from Gorkha Jan Mukti Morcha party for six months in a GJMM Central Committee meeting held in Darjeeling today. 13,041 total views, 4,411 views today Comments comments

13,041 total views, 4,411 views today

No coercive action against Bimal Gurung: SC

November 20, 2017

Supreme Court Order Today in Bimal Gurung Vs Union Of India & others case, issued Notice returnable in two weeks, and has said that “No coercive action against the present petitioner [Bimal Gurung] should be taken.” The Supreme Court ordering “no coercive action shall be taken till the next date, […]

13,985 total views, 4,412 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you support Hill Bandh again in case of any political party called for Gorkhaland?

  • No (100%, 25 Votes)
  • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

Total Voters: 25

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified
    Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Sep 10, 2017 Comments Off on Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Writes: Kunal Ghatiney Nisha Bhujel who hails from Melli, South Sikkim, says that “Perks of happiness is earned when you start celebrating compassion with the ones around you who needs your help,” She has been...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”
    “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute...

    Sep 09, 2017 Comments Off on “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”

    Aruna Lama (Nepali: अरुणा लामा) is one of the most well-known singers in the Nepali music world. She is popularly known as “Nightingale of the Hills”. She sang hundreds of Nepali songs,...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress