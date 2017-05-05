Latest update February 8th, 2018 5:46 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

With GTA’s present tenure nearing end, GJM’s youth wing presses for Gorkhaland

May 05, 2017

Writes: Amitava Banerjee

The Gorkha Janmukti Yuva Morcha (GJYM — youth wing of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha) has written to the President of India for the formation of Gorkhaland following the end of the 5-year tenure of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA.) The five-year tenure is slated to expire in August this year.

The letter states that in 2011 a tripartite agreement was inked between the Government of India, Government of West Bengal and the Gorkha Janmukti Morch (the party spearheading a separate state agaitation) that had paved way for a “temporary arrangement” in the form of an autonomous body, the GTA. “The phase of the transition is successfully over and as we would request your office for an immediate upgradation, effecting the recognition of the districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Terai and the area of Eighteen Duars as Gorkhaland, a new state of the Union of India, in the greater interest of the nation” stated the letter. Incidentally on August 4, 2012, Bimal Gurung had taken charge of the GTA as the Chief Executive.

The letter further stated that the area under discussion is of strategic importance in the context of national security as it is surrounded by four international borders — Nepal in the west; Bangladesh in the south; Bhutan in the east and China in the north.

“Thus an unstable political situation arising out of the differences between the aspirations of the Gorkhas and the repressive regime of those in power in West Bengal would prove to be highly damaging in the chicken’s neck (Siliguri corridor) area surrounded by the international borders,” warned the letter signed by Amrit Yonzon, general secretary, GJYM. Copies of the letters were also sent to the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister, Bengal Governor, Bengal Chief Minister, Member of Parliament, Darjeeling, and the GTA chief.

“This area has witnessed a number of agitations including the violent agitation of the 1980s and again of 2007, both over the demand for Gorkhaland. It is time for a final settlement. GTA type of arrangement will not fulfill the aspirations of the people,” stated Prakash Gurung, GJYM president, who is also a GTA member.

Gurung stated that as the NDA led by the BJP is in favour of smaller states and as the GJM is a constituent party of the NDA, time is right for the creation of Gorkhaland.

“Let the situation not go out of hand. Let there not be a violent agitation like the 1980s. We are prepared for any eventuality and ready to make the supreme sacrifice. The Centre should take serious note of this. The government will be blamed for any untoward situation emerging out of this present discontent,” warned Gurung.

[Via: Millennium Post]

