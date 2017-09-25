In view of normalcy returning to Darjeeling hills, the state administration tonight decided to lift the restrictions on use of internet services in Darjeeling and Kalimpong, which was imposed on June 18.
3,767 total views, 2,841 views today
Latest update September 26th, 2017 3:51 AM
Sep 25, 2017 DT Admin News-Flash Comments Off on With situation improving, state govt restores internet connection
In view of normalcy returning to Darjeeling hills, the state administration tonight decided to lift the restrictions on use of internet services in Darjeeling and Kalimpong, which was imposed on June 18.
3,767 total views, 2,841 views today
Sep 26, 2017 Comments Off on Restriction on Internet services lifted in the hills
Sep 26, 2017 Comments Off on Binay claims Bimal lobby ‘plan’ to lift strike
Sep 26, 2017 Comments Off on Threat poster in ‘Morcha name’
Sep 26, 2017 Comments Off on Shutters down in Darjeeling
Sep 25, 2017 Comments Off on GTA reinstated
Sep 25, 2017 Comments Off on indefinite shutdown enters 103rd day
Sep 21, 2017 Comments Off on “I won’t go against the aspirations of the people, and party’s core issue” – Amar Rai
Sep 21, 2017 Comments Off on GNLF rejects newly formed GTA board of administrator
September 25, 2017
The newly-appointed Board of Administrators (BoA) of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) has started functioning today. Nine Board members, headed by Binay Tamang have been nominated by state of government, however, Mann Ghisingh and Amar Singh Rai abstained from today’s opening ceremony held in Darjeeling today. 3,761 total views, 2,842 views today […]
3,761 total views, 2,842 views today
September 25, 2017
In view of normalcy returning to Darjeeling hills, the state administration tonight decided to lift the restrictions on use of internet services in Darjeeling and Kalimpong, which was imposed on June 18. 3,768 total views, 2,842 views today Comments comments
3,768 total views, 2,842 views today
September 25, 2017
The ongoing shutdown by the GJM for a separate state of Gorkhaland entered its 103rd day. 4,181 total views, 2,842 views today Comments comments
4,181 total views, 2,842 views today
September 21, 2017
Darjeeling MLA Amar Singh Rai became the second person, after Mann Ghising, to reject the inclusion of his name in the ‘Board of Administrators’ [BoA] announced by Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to run GTA in the interim. Corresponding with TheDC, Mr. Rai said, “I was taken aback to see that […]
23,566 total views, 2,839 views today
September 21, 2017
GNLF has categorically rejected the new Board of administrator for GTA, which was announced on Sept. 20 by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The name of Mann Ghisingh in the newly formed GTA board of administrator has been listed without the knowledge of GNLF, said GNLF spokesperson Niraj Zimba. 23,529 total views, […]
23,529 total views, 2,842 views today
Sep 26, 2017 Comments Off on Restriction on Internet services lifted in the hills
Sep 26, 2017 Comments Off on Binay claims Bimal lobby ‘plan’ to lift strike
Sep 26, 2017 Comments Off on Threat poster in ‘Morcha name’
Sep 26, 2017 Comments Off on Shutters down in Darjeeling
Sep 26, 2017 Comments Off on ‘Agitator’ Tamang takes GTA charge
Jun 15, 2017 Comments Off on Will revive Gorkhaland map, signboards, police, there is no turning back: Bimal Gurung-Since 2007, we are demanding a separate state and now, is...
Mar 08, 2017 Comments Off on Sarala Khaling: Improved Cookstoves Boost Health and Forest Cover in the HimalayasDARJEELING, India, Feb 17 2017 (IPS) – Mountain...
Nov 27, 2016 Comments Off on Interview: Abhishek Gurung speaks about tough competition, his band and moreInterview: The Stage 2 finalist Abhishek Gurung from...
Nov 15, 2016 Comments Off on Abhishek Gurung Rocking #IndiaThe deep connection of Music with our beloved Darjeeling...
Oct 20, 2016 Comments Off on Journalist Regina Gurung Blazing a Trail of Her OwnRegina Gurung is a Journalism graduate from Indian...
Aug 08, 2016 Comments Off on Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav RaiImagine walking 20 kms to school every day. Imagine not...
Jun 13, 2016 Comments Off on Adwiti in Conversation with Bipul Chettri“ MAYA” is the name of his new album. The...
Jun 07, 2016 Comments Off on Interviewing Dr. Harka Bahadur Chettri, former MLA & JAP SupremoDr. Harka Bahadur Chettri, former MLA from Kalimpong and...
May 16, 2016 Comments Off on Dr. Roopesh Ojha – A NASA Scientist by Profession, a Darjeelingey by HeartICON OF DARJEELING: Dr. Roopesh Ojha – A...
Apr 15, 2016 Comments Off on Interview Dr. Harka by Meenal Thakur for LivemintWe cannot narrow down our demands to a communal label of...
Apr 20, 2016 Comments Off on India Biodiversity Portal-Promoting open access biodiversity information and dataWrites: Rohit Matthew George Open data is data that can be...
Apr 19, 2016 Comments Off on The challenges of protecting the unique, biodiverse and vulnerable ecosystems of the Darjeeling HimalayasWrites: Saikat Kumar Basu Darjeeling Himalayas represents...
Dec 18, 2015 Comments Off on Transboundary Water Management in the Tista Basin: Some Issues and ConcernsTransboundary Water Management in the Tista Basin: Some...
Jul 06, 2017 Comments Off on RedemptionPoet: Pravat Chiso Rai The wind of change is blowing over...
May 10, 2017 Comments Off on बुद्धPoet: Pravat Chiso Rai एक क्षणमा...
May 03, 2017 Comments Off on अन्य चेहेराहरूPoet: Pravat Chiso Rai आज भोलि...
Mar 27, 2017 Comments Off on BEHIND YOUR CUP OF TEAPoet: Theckla Dhakal Behind your CUP of TEA There’s a...
Mar 01, 2017 Comments Off on VoicesPoet: Puja Kulung Rai 1,572,328 total views,...
Jan 15, 2017 Comments Off on A Place Called HomePoet: Aditya Rai 2,587,930 total views,...
Jan 13, 2017 Comments Off on रंग उडेको झण्डाकवि : यश राई 2,606,979 total views,...
Oct 28, 2016 Comments Off on “AN ODE TO THE GOOD OLD CARRION FEEDER” – Happy Kaag TiharPoet: Joshan Subba 3,146,247 total views,...
Jul 06, 2017 Comments Off on “We Feel The Pain Too” – a businessmen from SiliguriWith the hills shutdown entering 20th day, panic has...
Nov 14, 2016 Comments Off on LAUGH A LITTLE – Live A Lot….Friends meeting after years. 1 friend : how are you ? How...
Nov 10, 2016 Comments Off on LAUGH A LITTE: Donald J. Trump’s first day at the Oval Office after being elected President.First briefing by the CIA, Pentagon, FBI: Trump: We must...
Oct 05, 2016 Comments Off on LAUGH A LITTLE, LIVE A LOT- Now and ThenChanging with time and technology… ? ...
Sep 15, 2016 Comments Off on LAUGH A LITTLE, LIVE A LOTLAUGH A LITTLE, LIVE A LOT- Now we know why… Some...
Sep 10, 2017 Comments Off on Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personifiedWrites: Kunal Ghatiney Nisha Bhujel who hails from Melli, South Sikkim, says that “Perks of happiness is earned when you start celebrating compassion with the ones around you who needs your help,” She has been...
Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of DarjeelingPAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
Sep 09, 2017 Comments Off on “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”Aruna Lama (Nepali: अरुणा लामा) is one of the most well-known singers in the Nepali music world. She is popularly known as “Nightingale of the Hills”. She sang hundreds of Nepali songs,...
Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of GorkhasGazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...