GTA reinstated The newly-appointed Board of Administrators (BoA) of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) has started functioning today. Nine Board members, headed by Binay Tamang have been nominated by state of government, however, Mann Ghisingh and Amar Singh Rai abstained from today's opening ceremony held in Darjeeling today.

With situation improving, state govt restores internet connection In view of normalcy returning to Darjeeling hills, the state administration tonight decided to lift the restrictions on use of internet services in Darjeeling and Kalimpong, which was imposed on June 18.

indefinite shutdown enters 103rd day The ongoing shutdown by the GJM for a separate state of Gorkhaland entered its 103rd day.

"I won't go against the aspirations of the people, and party's core issue" – Amar Rai Darjeeling MLA Amar Singh Rai became the second person, after Mann Ghising, to reject the inclusion of his name in the 'Board of Administrators' [BoA] announced by Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to run GTA in the interim. Corresponding with TheDC, Mr. Rai said, "I was taken aback to see that […]