Latest update September 26th, 2017 3:51 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

With situation improving, state govt restores internet connection

Sep 25, 2017 News-Flash Comments Off on With situation improving, state govt restores internet connection

In view of normalcy returning to Darjeeling hills, the state administration tonight decided to lift the restrictions on use of internet services in Darjeeling and Kalimpong, which was imposed on June 18.

3,767 total views, 2,841 views today

Comments

comments

GTA reinstated
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

GTA reinstated

September 25, 2017

The newly-appointed Board of Administrators (BoA) of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) has started functioning today. Nine Board members, headed by Binay Tamang have been nominated by state of government, however, Mann Ghisingh and Amar Singh Rai abstained from today’s opening ceremony held in Darjeeling today. 3,761 total views, 2,842 views today […]

3,761 total views, 2,842 views today

With situation improving, state govt restores internet connection

September 25, 2017

In view of normalcy returning to Darjeeling hills, the state administration tonight decided to lift the restrictions on use of internet services in Darjeeling and Kalimpong, which was imposed on June 18. 3,768 total views, 2,842 views today Comments comments

3,768 total views, 2,842 views today

indefinite shutdown enters 103rd day

September 25, 2017

The ongoing shutdown by the GJM for a separate state of Gorkhaland entered its 103rd day. 4,181 total views, 2,842 views today Comments comments

4,181 total views, 2,842 views today

“I won’t go against the aspirations of the people, and party’s core issue” – Amar Rai

September 21, 2017

Darjeeling MLA Amar Singh Rai became the second person, after Mann Ghising, to reject the inclusion of his name in the ‘Board of Administrators’ [BoA] announced by Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to run GTA in the interim. Corresponding with TheDC, Mr. Rai said, “I was taken aback to see that […]

23,566 total views, 2,839 views today

GNLF rejects newly formed GTA board of administrator

September 21, 2017

GNLF has categorically rejected the new Board of administrator for GTA, which was announced on Sept. 20 by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The name of Mann Ghisingh in the newly formed GTA board of administrator has been listed without the knowledge of GNLF, said GNLF spokesperson Niraj Zimba. 23,529 total views, […]

23,529 total views, 2,842 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you think we will achieve Gorkhaland this time?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified
    Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Sep 10, 2017 Comments Off on Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Writes: Kunal Ghatiney Nisha Bhujel who hails from Melli, South Sikkim, says that “Perks of happiness is earned when you start celebrating compassion with the ones around you who needs your help,” She has been...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”
    “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute...

    Sep 09, 2017 Comments Off on “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”

    Aruna Lama (Nepali: अरुणा लामा) is one of the most well-known singers in the Nepali music world. She is popularly known as “Nightingale of the Hills”. She sang hundreds of Nepali songs,...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress