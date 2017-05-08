Woman from Darjeeling commits suicide

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) A woman, in her 20s, allegedly committed suicide fearing that her live-in partner might refuse to marry her in east Delhi’s Mandawli area.

The woman, Teresa, hailing from Darjeeling in West Bengal, used to work at a five-star hotel here.

She had been living in the house with her live-in partner, police said.

She was upset because the man’s family had opposed their relationship.

She feared that her partner might end the relationship owing to family pressure and allegedly hanged herself last evening, police said.

She was rushed to a hospital by her live-in partner where doctors declared her dead on arrival, police said, adding that no suicide note has been recovered.

[Via: PTI]

