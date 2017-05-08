Latest update May 8th, 2017 4:15 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Woman from Darjeeling commits suicide

May 08, 2017 General Comments Off on Woman from Darjeeling commits suicide

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) A woman, in her 20s, allegedly committed suicide fearing that her live-in partner might refuse to marry her in east Delhi’s Mandawli area.

The woman, Teresa, hailing from Darjeeling in West Bengal, used to work at a five-star hotel here.

She had been living in the house with her live-in partner, police said.

She was upset because the man’s family had opposed their relationship.

She feared that her partner might end the relationship owing to family pressure and allegedly hanged herself last evening, police said.

She was rushed to a hospital by her live-in partner where doctors declared her dead on arrival, police said, adding that no suicide note has been recovered.

[Via: PTI]

966 total views, 966 views today

Comments

comments

Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

“Speech ka Jawab Vote Se!”

May 8, 2017

Writes: Anusuya Sharma My dear Gorkhas, We all heard an outsider shouting his lungs out on OUR land, singing “Chalte Chalte” for our leaders, be it live or on TV or on Social Media Platforms. 4,065 total views, 4,065 views today Comments comments

4,065 total views, 4,065 views today

ALIPURDUAR COURT SENTENCES RAPIST TO DEATH

May 7, 2017

A tea garden worker in Alipurduar was sentenced to death yesterday for raping and murdering a minor girl of the estate four years ago. 8,353 total views, 4,206 views today Comments comments

8,353 total views, 4,206 views today

BAGDOGRA-BANGALORE FLIGHT FROM MAY 18

May 6, 2017

Siliguri, May 5: SpiceJet will launch a direct daily flight from Bagdogra to Bangalore on May 18, will operate every day and leave Bagdogra at 10.40am and land in Bangalore at 1.40pm. The flight will depart Bangalore at 2.10pm and reach Bagdogra at 5.10pm. 13,722 total views, 4,201 views today Comments comments

13,722 total views, 4,201 views today

WAKE UP DARJEELING MUNICIPALITY

May 3, 2017

Writes: Mr. Sanjay Pradhan “The garbage pit in the Chandmari area ward no. 26, Darjeeling, which is located right next to the main gate of Lloyd Botanic Garden gets overflowed by garbage. But the said pit is cleared by the concerned department seldom. 45,755 total views, 5,426 views today Comments comments

45,755 total views, 5,426 views today

बिशव मई दिवसको अवसरमा खरसाग मा स्वतन्त्र गोरखा समिक संगठन को मई दिवस

May 3, 2017

अाज बिशव मई दिवसको अवसरमा खरसाग मा स्वतन्त्र गोरखा समिक संगठन को तर्फबाट खरसाग मा दैनिक काम गर्ने हरूलाई संगठन ले LIC गरिदिने भएको छ।।। मई दिवसको अवसरमा मा संगठन ले आफ्नो सदस्य हरू लाई LIC गरी दिने निर्णय संगठन को अध्यक्ष शरण विशवकम साथै सचिव एलजिन बाहमण ले लिएको […]

34,458 total views, 4,201 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you think BJP may grant Gorkhaland?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding
    Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding

    Jan 25, 2017 Comments Off on Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding

    Writes: Yougan Tamang Born and brought up in a place of Tashiding, West Sikkim to parents Sukhbir Rai and Phulmaya Rai is Mani Rai, now the young lad of just 27 years old who happens to be one inspiring guy in the state...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai
    Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai

    Aug 08, 2016 Comments Off on Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai

    Imagine walking 20 kms to school every day. Imagine not having friends and failing in class again and again. Imagine being a loner and an introvert in a small village called Mangwa, above the Teesta valley. And then...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress