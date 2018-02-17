Latest update May 23rd, 2018 6:19 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Won’t Allow Any Agency To “Eliminate” Gorkha Leader Bimal Gurung: Union Minister

Feb 17, 2018 Politics, Top News Comments Off on Won’t Allow Any Agency To “Eliminate” Gorkha Leader Bimal Gurung: Union Minister

“I always stand by Gurung and in the future I’ll protect him,” Darjeeling Member of Parliament SS Ahluwalia told reporters at Matigara, near the hills, yesterday.

Union minister SS Ahluwalia said that he would protect the absconding Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) chief Bimal Gurung and not allow any agency to “eliminate” him.

“I always stand by Gurung and in the future I’ll protect him,” the Darjeeling Member of Parliament (MP) told reporters at Matigara, near the hills, yesterday.

“I’ll not allow any agency to eliminate Gurung. For this if anybody thinks that I am giving shelter to Gurung, then be it,” Mr Ahluwalia said.

He said there was a tendency among a section of the people to blame the BJP for any unrest in the Darjeeling hills. “And for that reason I did not visit the hills during the recent unrest,” he said.

The Union minister of state for drinking water and sanitation said that he favoured a tripartite talk to solve the Darjeeling problem.

Darjeeling witnessed widespread violence from early June this year amid 104 days of bandh till GJM leader Binay Tamang distanced himself and took charge of the Board of Administrators of the Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA) in September.

[Via: NDTV]

68 total views, 2 views today

Comments

comments

Binay Tamang dares BJP to win Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

Bhartiya Gorkha Janajati Sangarsha Mahasang Meet With MP, Not PM

May 8, 2018

Today a team of Bhartiya Gorkha Janajati Sangarsha Mahasang members, called upon the Darjeeling MP SS Ahluwalia. BGJSM will be meeting with Ms. Maini and her team on May 9, who is currently leading the team on behalf of the Central government to look into the issue of 11 Gorkha […]

78,728 total views, 6,472 views today

PM to remind ST status for 11 Gorkha communities

May 5, 2018

Kanchan Gurung, president of Bharatiya Gorkha Janajati Sangharsha Mahasangh, and his delegation is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 8 in New Delhi to push for Schedule Tribe status for 11 Gorkha communities. 95,244 total views, 6,470 views today Comments comments

95,244 total views, 6,470 views today

Chief Minister’s Bravery Award 2017

May 5, 2018

The Governor has been pleased to accord approval of the following officers for awarding chief minister bravery award 2017 as per prescribed criteria. # Shree Akhilesh Kumar Chaturvedi, IPS, SP, Darjeeling # Shri Soumyajit Roy, IC Sadar PS, Darjeeling # Late SI Amitava Mallik (Posthumous), Sadar PS, Darjeeling # SI […]

95,253 total views, 6,471 views today

After court order, poll panel fixes April 23 as last date for nominations

April 22, 2018

Acting on the directions of the Calcutta High Court, the West Bengal State Election Commission (SEC) has extended the deadline for submission of nominations in the panchayat polls to April 23. According to the latest notification by the poll panel, the scrutiny of the nominations submitted will be held on […]

163,501 total views, 6,469 views today

Judge Loya verdict

April 20, 2018

No one, without an investigation, can decide whether death is natural or not CONGRESS after the Supreme Court said Justice BH Loya had a natural death and ruled out a probe 172,934 total views, 6,469 views today Comments comments

172,934 total views, 6,469 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Which party do you support for the hills?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the spotlight on women’s books
    Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the...

    Apr 27, 2018 Comments Off on Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the spotlight on women’s books

    ‘Sister Library’, founded by the artist and activist, is going to several cities and sparking conversations around the representation of women in literature. Aqui Thami is an artist and activist from Darjeeling,...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri
    Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    Jan 26, 2018 Comments Off on Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    By: Jyoti Thapa Mani [Gorkha History writer] This profile of Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri was compiled by eminent Gorkha history writer Ms. Jyoti Thapa, who meticulously curated this profile over the past 12 years, and used...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress