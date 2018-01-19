Latest update January 19th, 2018 6:44 PM

Workshop on child rights & protection with police department

Jan 19, 2018 General Comments Off on Workshop on child rights & protection with police department

Police department conducted a Workshop on Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) at Gorubathan Police Station in association with Anugyalaya DDSSS. SDPO Gorubathan Shri. M. Rehman, Circle Inspector Shri. Gopal Chakraborty, Officer in Charge Gorubathan Shri. Prajwal Pradhan and other police personnel from Gorubathan and Jaldhaka Police Station under Kalimpong district were present. The Programme Manager of Child Rights Project delivered the welcome speech and highlighted the main objectives of the workshop – to Enhance knowledge, effective ways and means in case intervention of POCSO Cases, Child Protection Laws as well as the processes while dealing the cases of children in a Child Friendly environment.

The Resource Person, Mr. Pranay Rai, senior advocate and public prosecutor of Darjeeling District Court, provided an orientation on United Nations Convention of Rights of the Children (UNCRC), POCSO Act to make the case stronger. Shri. Pranay Rai was accredited by the Hon’ble High court Kolkata for having the maximum number of conviction in POCSO cases and a National Record of conviction for life within 23 days of Teesta Child Sexual Abuse. He stressed that the victim should be handled with utmost precaution and care. He also shared that many of the POCSO cases in the hills are not strong as because the Investigation Officer has multiple other works to do thus he/she cannot concentrate wholly on the POCSO case. He thus suggested that to enrich the POCSO cases there should be segregation of cases at each police station.

SDPO Shri. M. Rehman congratulated Shri. Pranay Rai for enlightening the police officers on POCSO. The workshop was the need of the hour as there’s rise in the child abuse cases. He urged the police officers to take the POCSO cases very seriously as many at times due to our ignorance and negligence the minor child become victims of the injustice. The Child Protection Officer on behalf of Anugyalaya DDSSS thanked Superintendent of Police Kalimpong, resource person Shri. Pranay Rai, SDPO Gorubathan Shri. M.Rehman, Circle Inspector Shri. Gopal Chakraborty, Officer in Charge Gorubathan Shri. Prajwal Pradhan and other police personnel from Gorubathan and Jaldhaka Police Station.[PR]

