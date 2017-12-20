Latest update December 20th, 2017 5:04 AM

Worry over first flush tea

Dec 20, 2017

– Hill planters fear production will be hit by absenteeism

Darjeeling: Manufacturers of Darjeeling Tea on Tuesday expressed concern over the lucrative first flush production next year, citing high absenteeism of workers, vagaries of nature, and uncontrolled growth of tea bushes and creepers because of the recent Gorkhaland agitation.

“Last year, the Darjeeling Tea industry had produced 9.5 million kg of made tea. But this year, our production is down by 70 per cent because of the statehood movement. The tea bushes have overgrown, creepers have covered the plants in many gardens and absenteeism of workers is about 50- 60 per cent a month,” Sandeep Mukherjee, the principal advisor to the Darjeeling Tea Association, told The Telegraph.

The DTA is of owners of tea estates which produce the world famous Darjeeling Tea.

Mukherjee believes given the high absenteeism, the pruning and weeding of tea bushes will be extended till February 2018.

“Over the past few years, the first flush production had not been really good because of global warming and drought like condition. In such a situation, we are unsure how the first flush will come up next year,” said Mukherjee.

The weeding and pruning of tea plants were delayed because of the 104-day strike by the Gorkhaland agitators.

The Darjeeling tea industry employs about 55,000 permanent workers and the DTA officials could not pinpoint the reason for their regular absence. “The probable reason was labourers migrated out of tea gardens during the prolonged strike. We cannot give the reason,” said Mukherjee.

The DTA has expressed concern over the first flush production when the Bengal government has called a meeting on December 22 to discuss wage revision.

The revision of wages is due from April 1, 2017. The daily wage of a worker is currently Rs 132.50.

Over the years, the hill tea gardens have been reporting absenteeism of about 25 to 30 per cent, but the number of truant workers seems to be on the rise of late, says DTA.

Observers would earlier cite reluctance of the younger generation to work in the plantations and the 100-day work scheme as one of the reasons for around 30 per cent absenteeism.

The first flush tea commands the highest price and most of the commodity is exported. The Darjeeling tea industry has four flushes, first, second, monsoon and autumn. The first flush starts from March and goes till mid-April, followed by the other flushes.

Plucking season ends in November in the hills.

“The first flush accounts for 20 per cent of the annual production but its commands the best prices. If we are to lose out on the first flush next year, the industry will be in doldrums,” said Mukherjee.

[Via: The Telegraph]

Morcha woman bail cancelled

December 16, 2017

The High Court of Sikkim on Friday cancelled the bail granted to Sabitri Rai, a leader of Gorkha Janmukti Nari Morcha. On September 1, as a team of the state police had conducted raid in south Sikkim district in search of Morcha chief Bimal Gurung and had nabbed Rai.

GNLF rally

December 13, 2017

Darjeeling: GNWO, the women's wing of GNLF, will organise a rally and meeting here on December 31, demanding conferment of Sixth Schedule status on the hills. The meeting will be held at Chowk Bazaar, while the rally will start from Ava Art Gallery.

Talks on wage

December 9, 2017

The labour department has called a meeting to discuss the demand for minimum wages in the tea sector at Uttarkanya in Siliguri on December 22.

Mamata Seeks More Forces In Darjeeling

December 8, 2017

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, 7 December, requested Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to send more central forces to the Darjeeling hills, underscoring the strategic importance of the area that is at the confluence of several international borders, sources said.

3 DAYS TOURISM FESTIVAL IN THE HILLS FROM 27 TO 29 DEC

December 7, 2017

The three-day a tourism festival from December 27 to 29 will be held in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Kurseong and Mirik, organised by Gorkhaland Territorial Administration and the state government.

